e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 30, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Neena Gupta reveals she locked three scripts during lockdown, including Shaad Ali’s film

Neena Gupta reveals she locked three scripts during lockdown, including Shaad Ali’s film

Neena Gupta is quite excited about signing three projects during lockdown, including Shaad Ali’s next.

bollywood Updated: Jun 30, 2020 14:12 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Neena Gupta shares she has finalised three scripts during the lockdown.
Neena Gupta shares she has finalised three scripts during the lockdown.
         

Actor Neena Gupta has revealed that during the lockdown, she has read six scripts and locked three of them, including one by filmmaker Shaad Ali. In March, the central government imposed a complete lockdown across the country amid the coronavirus pandemic. While lockdown ended on May 31, shootings and production work resumed only recently.

Neena told Mid Day, “The lockdown has been a productive period for me. I have said yes to three scripts in these three months. I read about five to six scripts. I am not allowed to talk about the three films I have said yes to, but one of them is with Shaad Ali. I am looking forward to the project. I plan to return to Mumbai only when I have to resume work.”

Also read: ‘Haven’t bothered to ask why I wasn’t told’: Aahana Kumra on Vidyut Jammwal, their film being ignored by Disney+ Hotstar

Neena has been sharing her views in this lockdown as she spends time away from Mumbai, at her Mukteshwar home. She has been living with husband Vivek Mehra in Mukteshwar since lockdown and had travelled to the scenic hill station for a two-day picnic before the lockdown was announced. Talking from her Mukteshwar home during the lockdown, the actor had told Hindustan Times in an interview, “We were very fortunate that we are at such a beautiful place, have a small house here, our staff is here. It’s a small place so grocery is also not a problem. We go on walks and our compound is quite nice. It’s just a matter of chance that we came here just two days before the lockdown and now no one can come or go out of this place.”

 

View this post on Instagram

Today evening sky from my house

A post shared by Neena Gupta (@neena_gupta) on

She has been posting pictures and videos from the scenic beauty of her house in Muketeshwar.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
‘Strongly concerned, verifying situation’: China after India bans TikTok, 58 other apps
‘Strongly concerned, verifying situation’: China after India bans TikTok, 58 other apps
2 Taj hotels in Mumbai get threat calls from ‘LeT operative in Pak’, cops step up vigil
2 Taj hotels in Mumbai get threat calls from ‘LeT operative in Pak’, cops step up vigil
India, China corp commanders start 3rd round talks to ease border stand-off
India, China corp commanders start 3rd round talks to ease border stand-off
French defence minister conveys ‘steadfast support’ in letter to Indian counterpart
French defence minister conveys ‘steadfast support’ in letter to Indian counterpart
PM Modi’s address today ahead of Unlock 2, amid tension with China
PM Modi’s address today ahead of Unlock 2, amid tension with China
India deploys T-90 tanks in Galwan Valley after China’s aggressive posturing at LAC
India deploys T-90 tanks in Galwan Valley after China’s aggressive posturing at LAC
Told to wear a mask, Andhra govt official assaults woman; arrested
Told to wear a mask, Andhra govt official assaults woman; arrested
Radhika Madan: ‘Everyone knew nepotism existed, were afraid to address it’
Radhika Madan: ‘Everyone knew nepotism existed, were afraid to address it’
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyUnlock 2 GuidelinesKerala SSLC Result 2020PM ModiDelhi Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In