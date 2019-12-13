Neena Gupta says ‘didn’t want to snatch’ roles in Saand Ki Aankh: ‘I don’t understand why my comment led to a controversy’

bollywood

Updated: Dec 13, 2019

Veteran actor Neena Gupta stirred up a storm when she wished that films such as Tushar Hiranandani’s Saand Ki Aankh should cast older actors. The film featured Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar, both in their thirties, playing sexagenarians on screen.

When a fan tweeted that older actors would have been more suitable for the roles after the trailer of Saand Ki Aankh came out, Neena had responded, “Yes i was just thinking about this hamari umar ke role toe kamsekam humse kara lo bhai.”

Yes i was just thinking about this hamari umar ke role toe kamsekam humse kara lo bhai https://t.co/6Fmrxn0HbE — Neena Gupta (@Neenagupta001) September 24, 2019

Now, Neena has opened up about the controversy that followed. In an interview with Zoom, she said, “I don’t understand why my statement on Saand Ki Aankh was such a controversy. I didn’t want to snatch anyone’s role. I just... I wished that an older woman like me would have played it and it doesn’t mean I wanted bad for anyone else.”

Saand Ki Aankh told the story of Prakashi Tomar and Chandro Tomar, who are the oldest sharpshooters in the world. The duo, currently in their eighties, took up shooting in their sixties. They have won several tournaments across the country.

Taapsee was unfazed by the criticism directed at her for playing a woman double her age on screen. In an interview with Deccan Chronicle, she sarcastically said, “Ek kaam karti hoon main acting karna chhod deti hoon (I will do one thing, I will stop acting), and only play characters of my age and girls from Delhi. We are actors, so should we stop acting? As an actor, I will sometimes play characters of different ages. We should stop being camera actors, I think. I know it’s not an easy visual, as these women pick up guns at the age of 60, and the film showcases their story from half of their current ages.”

Meanwhile, Saand Ki Aankh has just completed 50 days in theatres.

