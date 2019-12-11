e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 11, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Dec 11, 2019
Home / Bollywood

Neena Gupta shares saree photo after ‘frock ka shock’. See pic

Neena Gupta had shared a stunning picture of herself wearing a saree and captioned it, ‘After the frock’. A few days earlier, she had shared a photo of herself in a short dress.

bollywood Updated: Dec 11, 2019 17:13 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Neena Gupta wowed her Instagram followers with a stunning saree snap.
Neena Gupta wowed her Instagram followers with a stunning saree snap.
         

After giving her fans a ‘frock ka shock’ with a picture in a mini-dress, Neena Gupta has shared a stunning photo of herself in a saree. “After the frock,” she captioned the click, in which she is seen wearing a green saree and gazing into the distance.

 

View this post on Instagram

After the frock

A post shared by Neena Gupta (@neena_gupta) on

The stunning snap received a lot of compliments from Instagram users, including Neena’s Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan co-star Jitendra Kumar, television actor Pankhuri Awasthy and producer Guneet Monga.

A few days ago, Neena had shared a picture of herself wearing a short dress and credited her Badhaai Ho co-star Gajraj Rao for clicking it. “Frock ka shock. Picture taken by the gajraj sir,” Neena captioned the photo, which has garnered close to 50,000 likes on Instagram.

 

View this post on Instagram

Frock ka shock. Picture taken by the gajraj sir

A post shared by Neena Gupta (@neena_gupta) on

Neena and Gajraj will also be seen in the upcoming comedy Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. In fact, the ‘frock ka shock’ picture was taken on the sets, while shooting for the final leg of the film.

Gajraj shared more pictures from the photoshoot on his Instagram account and wrote, “Team #shubhmangalzyadasaavdhan meets again for the final schedule... missing @ayushmannk & @maanvigagroo in these frames ... @neena_gupta @hiteshkewalya @manurishichadha @jitendrak1 @sunita_rajwar @pankhuri313 @torchlightideas @wanderwoman05 @kangkanaasaikia @cypplofficial.”

 

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, directed by Hitesh Kewalya, stars Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead role, with Jitendra Kumar playing his love interest. The film, a same-sex love story, is a sequel to the 2017 hit Shubh Mangal Saavdhan.

Also see: Neena Gupta delivers an emotional live performance at a dinner party, fan says ‘I have tears in my eyes’. Watch video

Jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Aanand L Rai’s Colour Yellow Productions, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is scheduled to release on February 21, 2020. In a statement, Aanand L Rai said, “It’s a complete family film and we want to meet the audience soon. We have now decided to release the film in the month of February, which is also the month of love.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
‘If Sardar Patel meets Modiji…’: Anand Sharma jabs PM on citizenship bill
‘If Sardar Patel meets Modiji…’: Anand Sharma jabs PM on citizenship bill
‘This isn’t Pakistan assembly’: Shiv Sena’s comeback to PM over CAB
‘This isn’t Pakistan assembly’: Shiv Sena’s comeback to PM over CAB
No question of concern, no one will harass Muslims: Amit Shah on CAB debate
No question of concern, no one will harass Muslims: Amit Shah on CAB debate
Virat Kohli six runs away from achieving massive feat in T20Is
Virat Kohli six runs away from achieving massive feat in T20Is
Sourav Ganguly became BCCI president because of our reforms: Justice Lodha
Sourav Ganguly became BCCI president because of our reforms: Justice Lodha
Hafiz Saeed charged by Pakistan court with terror financing
Hafiz Saeed charged by Pakistan court with terror financing
Honda introduces industry first ‘Anytime Warranty’ for up to 10 years
Honda introduces industry first ‘Anytime Warranty’ for up to 10 years
‘Indian Muslims are safe’: Amit Shah on Citizenship Amendment Bill in RS
‘Indian Muslims are safe’: Amit Shah on Citizenship Amendment Bill in RS
trending topics
HTLS 2019Amit ShahAbhijit BanerjeeCitizenship Bill LiveShiv SenaIndia vs West IndiesAnushka Sharma and Virat KohliPakistan vs Sri Lanka LiveSalman KhanISRO

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news