Neena Gupta shares saree photo after ‘frock ka shock’. See pic

Updated: Dec 11, 2019 17:13 IST

After giving her fans a ‘frock ka shock’ with a picture in a mini-dress, Neena Gupta has shared a stunning photo of herself in a saree. “After the frock,” she captioned the click, in which she is seen wearing a green saree and gazing into the distance.

The stunning snap received a lot of compliments from Instagram users, including Neena’s Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan co-star Jitendra Kumar, television actor Pankhuri Awasthy and producer Guneet Monga.

A few days ago, Neena had shared a picture of herself wearing a short dress and credited her Badhaai Ho co-star Gajraj Rao for clicking it. “Frock ka shock. Picture taken by the gajraj sir,” Neena captioned the photo, which has garnered close to 50,000 likes on Instagram.

Neena and Gajraj will also be seen in the upcoming comedy Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. In fact, the ‘frock ka shock’ picture was taken on the sets, while shooting for the final leg of the film.

Gajraj shared more pictures from the photoshoot on his Instagram account and wrote, “Team #shubhmangalzyadasaavdhan meets again for the final schedule... missing @ayushmannk & @maanvigagroo in these frames ... @neena_gupta @hiteshkewalya @manurishichadha @jitendrak1 @sunita_rajwar @pankhuri313 @torchlightideas @wanderwoman05 @kangkanaasaikia @cypplofficial.”

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, directed by Hitesh Kewalya, stars Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead role, with Jitendra Kumar playing his love interest. The film, a same-sex love story, is a sequel to the 2017 hit Shubh Mangal Saavdhan.

Jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Aanand L Rai’s Colour Yellow Productions, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is scheduled to release on February 21, 2020. In a statement, Aanand L Rai said, “It’s a complete family film and we want to meet the audience soon. We have now decided to release the film in the month of February, which is also the month of love.”

