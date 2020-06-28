e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Neetu Kapoor reflects on ‘battles we fight in our heads’ as she remembers Rishi Kapoor: ‘Value your loved ones’

Neetu Kapoor reflects on ‘battles we fight in our heads’ as she remembers Rishi Kapoor: ‘Value your loved ones’

Neetu Kapoor shared a message of hope as she remembered husband Rishi Kapoor in an Istagram post. ‘Vlue your loved ones,’ she wrote in the heartwarming post.

bollywood Updated: Jun 28, 2020 09:47 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
Neetu Kapoor has remembered Rishi Kapoor in heartfelt post.
         

Neetu Kapoor shared a heartwarming post as she remembered Rishi Kapoor. The veteran actor died on April 30 after a long battle with leukaemia; he was 67.

“Big or small We all have a battle to fight in our heads you may have a huge house with all the luxuries and still be unhappy whereas have nothing n be the happiest it’s all a state of mind!!” she wrote, adding, “All one needs is a strong mind n hope for a better tmrw !!! Live with gratitude ,hope ,work hard !!!! Value your loved ones as thats your biggest wealth.”

 

The post was accompanied by a photo of her with Rishi where they are at a social event. Daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, who has been living with Neetu after Rishi’s death, was among the first few to react to the post. “So beautiful ma,” she wrote.

In an Instagram AMA session, a fan inquired about Neetu’s wellbeing to which Riddhima had replied, “We drive strength from each other -- We are well.” Riddhima has been active on social media, often sharing updates and throwback photos of the family. She has also been sharing photos of the new addition to the family -- Shih Tzu puppy is called Doodle that she gifted to Neetu.

“Can’t thank @riddhimakapoorsahniofficial enough for this cute button Doodle,” Neetu had written with a photo of the pup, to which her daughter replied, “Ufffffff in love with this button.”

Recently, Riddhima also shared a photo featuring her, Neetu and daughter Samara. “Three generations - love & only love,” she captioned the post. While Riddhima has been living with Neetu, Ranbir Kapoor often visits them. Sharing a photo of three of them, Riddhima had written, “Always and forever.”

