Neetu Kapoor shares throwback photo with Rishi Kapoor, calls it a ‘lifelong relationship’

Updated: Feb 08, 2020 14:48 IST

Actor Neetu Kapoor dug into her archives and shared a priceless photo with her husband and actor Rishi Kapoor. The throwback picture, taken a few decades ago, has them smiling with her arm around his shoulder. “Lifelong relationship Friendship,” she captioned her Instagram post.

In just a little over 12 hours, Neetu’s post has already received tens of thousands of ‘likes’ on the photo-sharing platform. Many celebrities showered love on the couple in the comments section.

Neetu Kapoor’s post has received more than 50,000 likes on Instagram.

Rishi and Neetu’s daughter and entrepreneur Riddhima Kapoor Sahni commented with a series of heart emojis. Actor Sonali Bendre, producer Ekta Kapoor, designer Manish Malhotra, casting director Shanoo Sharma and others gushed over the adorable click.

Actor Soni Razdan, whose daughter and actor Alia Bhatt is dating Rishi and Neetu’s son and actor Ranbir Kapoor, also complimented them. “Such a sweet pic,” she wrote, along with a number of heart emojis.

Fans also showered Rishi and Neetu with praise. “Wow dil khush ho gaya ye photo dekhkar,” one wrote, while another commented, “Best couple of the world. me and my family love you sooooooo much. lots of love from Russia.”

Rishi and Neetu tied the knot on January 22, 1980. Earlier, on Annu Kapoor’s radio show, Neetu had revealed that her first meeting with Rishi was “horrible”. However, they eventually fell in love.

She said, according to IANS, “I had a horrible first meeting with Rishi Kapoor. He had a habit of bullying, so he would comment on my makeup and clothes, and I’d feel so angry. He was actually a brat who would bully everyone and I was very young at that time. I used to be furious with him.”

The couple has starred together in a number of hit films like Amar Akbar Anthony, Khel Khel Mein and Kabhi Kabhie. They were last seen together in Abhinav Kashyap’s Besharam, which starred their son Ranbir in the lead role.

