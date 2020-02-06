Rishi Kapoor hospitalised in Mumbai with viral fever, Ranbir Kapoor visits him wearing a mask

bollywood

Days after he was hospitalised in Delhi, veteran actor Rishi Kapoor has been admitted to a Mumbai hospital with viral fever, a source close to the family said Thursday. The 67-year-old was admitted to a Mumbai hospital on Tuesday, the same day the actor went on Twitter to say he was back home and is doing "fine".

The Kapoor family insider said, "He has been admitted to Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in south Mumbai two days ago due to viral fever. He is fine and there is nothing to worry about".

Pictures of Rishi’s son and actor Ranbir Kapoor visiting him in the hospital have surfaced online. The actor can be seen wearing a mask as he arrives at the hospital.

After days of speculations around his health when he skipped the wedding celebrations of Armaaan Jain over the weekend, Rishi took to Twitter to share the exact nature of his illness. The actor, who had been filming in Delhi, had to be rushed to a hospital after he got fever. He wrote on Twitter on Tuesday, “Dear family,friends,foes and followers. I have been overwhelmed by all your concern about my health.Thank you. I have been filming in Delhi past 18 days and because of the Pollution and my low count of neutrophils, I caught an infection whereby I had to be hospitalized.”

Dear family,friends,foes and followers. I have been overwhelmed by all your concern about my health.Thank you. I have been filming in Delhi past 18 days and because of the Pollution and my low count of neutrophils, I caught an infection whereby I had to be hospitalized. (1)..... — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) February 4, 2020

I was running a slight fever and on investigation,Dr.s found a patch which could have lead to pneumonia,was detected and is being cured. People seem to have assumed a lot different. I put to rest all those stories and look forward to entertain and love you. I am now in Mumbai. — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) February 4, 2020

Continuing the same Twitter thread, he said, “I was running a slight fever and on investigation,Dr.s found a patch which could have lead to pneumonia,was detected and is being cured. People seem to have assumed a lot different. I put to rest all those stories and look forward to entertain and love you. I am now in Mumbai.”

Earlier, while in Delhi, Rishi had said, “I have had an infection which I am getting treated. Nothing dramatic. Pollution got me, I guess.” Rishi’s son Ranbir Kapoor and his girlfriend Alia Bhatt flew to Delhi to visit Rishi. In videos shared online by a fan club, the couple was seen wearing masks as they accompanied Neetu Kapoor to the hospital.

