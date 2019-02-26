Neha Kakkar defends ex-boyfriend Himansh Kohli: I’m hurt but I was never betrayed

Singer and Indian Idol judge Neha Kakkar, who has been quite vocal about her break-up and how she faced depression after the relationship ended, has again posted about it. She said it was disturbing to read some article claiming she was betrayed by ex Himansh Kohli. “Yes I said I’m hurt but I NEVER said I got betrayed,” she wrote.

“I read some article online which was Fake & Disturbing. Yes I said I’m hurt but I NEVER said I got betrayed. When it comes to being Loyal, He’s the Best! So plz stop blaming him & putting Wrong Allegations. We just can’t spoil anybody’s reputation without even knowing the facts,” Neha wrote in an Instagram story. She soon put up a video on Instagram clarifying that Himansh did not betray her.

Neha had written in a social media post that she suffered from depression. The singer said the ‘all the negative people in the world’ have successfully given her the ‘worst days’ of her life.

Here is her full post: “Yes I am in Depression. Thanks to All the Negative people in the world. You’re successful in giving me the worst days of my life. Congratulations you’re successful!. Lemme make it clear. It’s not bcz of One Person or two, it’s coz of the World who’s not letting me Live my personal life. I’m thankful to everyone who love my work or me but people who talk Rubbish about Me without even knowing how I am or what I’m going through giving me a hard time.. l beg plz Let me live happily, r beg Piz don’t be Judgmental, l beg Plz Let Me Live!.”

Feb 26, 2019 15:40 IST