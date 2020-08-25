Neha Mehta confirms exit from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma with a note: ‘I am forever thankful’

tv

Updated: Aug 25, 2020 17:00 IST

Television actor Neha Mehta has broken her silence, confirming that she has indeed quit the hit comedy show, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma. Neha took to Instagram to share a farewell note. The actor played Anjali Mehta on the show for 12 years.

“Hello everyone, and thank you for everything. I’ve worked 12 amazing years at this amazing show (Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah), and I am forever thankful for the beautiful career I’ve had. To my amazing respected Asit Kumar Modi Ji, co-stars,tmkoc whole team, I appreciate the hard work you’ve done completing some of our beautiful journey. I’ve never had so much fun before. I am so glad to be part of this show, but I will miss the spontaneity of the work and generosity of such brilliant colleagues. Thank you again and all the best for the future. Show must go on,” she wrote.

Her fans were sad about her departure from the show. “We will also miss you. Pl rethink & come back,” wrote a fan. “Thank you so much for such beautiful memories,” wrote another.

She played Shailesh Lodha’s wife, Anjali Mehta’s role ever since the show first aired. Neha will reportedly be replaced by Sunayana Fozdar.

Apart from Neha, Gurucharan Singh, who plays Sodhi on the show, has also reportedly quit. He will be replaced by Balwinder Singh Suri.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma follows the stories of the multiple families of Gokuldham Society. Actor Dilip Joshi plays Jethalal while actor Disha Vakani played his wife Dayaben. Disha quit the show a few years ago and fans have been asking her to make a comeback.

