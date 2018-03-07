Netflix renews Black Mirror for a fifth season, makes sure your nightmares never end

Netflix on Monday renewed the cult hit science-fiction series, Black Mirror, for a fifth season. The online streaming service shared a video that highlighted the show’s most iconic episodes and ended with the tease, “Be right back.”

Black Mirror crossed over to the US from the UK, where it had aired two very successful seasons already. Netflix took over and increased the number of episodes from three to six. Seasons 3 and 4 aired on the streaming service to positive critical reaction. Season 3’s San Junipero won two Emmy Awards.

Created by satirist Charlie Brooker, Black Mirror is an anthology series that tells new stories centred around science paranoia in every episode. The show has tackled everything from the afterlife, the prison system, war to reality TV across its four seasons.

No release date for the fifth season was announced with the video. The latest season was premiered on Netflix late last year, and received positive reviews. Several competitors have followed suit. Amazon released its own sci-fi anthology, Philip K Dick’s Electric Dreams in January.

