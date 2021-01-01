New Year 2021: Ranveer Singh appears in Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor’s vacation album, Kajal Aggarwal-Gautam enjoy in snowy Kufri

bollywood

Actor Alia Bhatt welcomed the New Year with her family and boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor in the jungles of Ranthambore in Rajasthan. She and Ranbir’s families are in the national park to ring in the New Year.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Shaheen Bhatt shared pictures from New Year’s eve party, which also featured Ranveer Singh. Riddhima shared a picture on Instagram Stories with Alia and her mother Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima. Sharing the picture with Ranveer, she wrote: ‘Vibe @Ranveer Singh’. Deepika Padukone and Ranbir were missing in the pictures.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor with family and Ranveer Singh.

Shaheen, meanwhile, shared a cute picture with Alia and wrote: “Hope Smiles from the threshold of the year to come, Whispering ‘it will be happier’...- Alfred Lord Tennyson.” She also shared pictures with Alia and mother Soni Razdan.

Alia posted more pics from Ranthambore.

Sharing a solo picture of hers earlier, Alia had written : “On some days happiness smells like coffee, breeze & trees.” The picture had been clicked by her sister Shaheen. It showed Alia smiling cheek to cheek, wearing a warm poncho and sipping coffee, out in the open. A day ago, she had shared another picture of herself, cropping Ranbir from the frame partially and had written: “& to whatever lies ahead of us.. cheers!” She was wearing a short pink dress, knee length boots, a warm head gear and a long trench coat.

Kajal Aggarwal is in Kufri.

Couple of days ago, Alia, Ranbir, Shaheen, Soni, Neetu , Riddhima and her family had been spotted arriving at Jaipur airport.

Actor Kajal Aggarwal is in Kufri in Himachal Pradesh to celebrate the New Year with her husband Gautam Kitchlu. She said: “#HappyNewYear #2021 wish everyone a year full of happiness, health and peace!” Sharing another post with the word ‘love’ written on snow and wrote: “Reflecting on the year gone by... Yes, it’s been difficult for all of us sitting at home and being uncertain about what the future holds for us and our loved ones, but its the many blessings we must remember to be grateful for and I wanted to share what I’m grateful for.”

Sharing another picture, she had written: “Winter is not a season, it’s a celebration.” Kajal and Gautam married on October 30. They left for Maldives for their honeymoon. She had also resumed shooting for Chiranjeevi’s Acharya,sometime in December.

