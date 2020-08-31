Nia Sharma wins Khatron Ke Khiladi Made In India, Disha Patani gives her own twist to ‘Rasode Mein Kaun Tha’ video

bollywood

Updated: Aug 31, 2020 10:15 IST

Top 5 entertainment news stories of the day:

Taapsee Pannu, Lakshmi Manchu slam media trial of Rhea Chakraborty: ‘Trust the law of the land for your sanity’

Taapsee Pannu and South actor Lakshmi Manchu have spoken against the alleged ‘media trial’ of actor Rhea Chakraborty, accused of abetment to suicide in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. Lakshmi shared a note on Twitter in which she demanded justice not just for Sushant but for Rhea as well.

Happy birthday Rajkummar Rao: 5 must-watch films of the actor that prove he is one of the finest of his generation

Rajkummar Rao has emerged as one of the finest actors in the young generation of actors, who not only has a National Film Award in his kitty but has also proved his worth at the ticket windows. The actor has built a notable career, starting small but going to play titular characters in critically acclaimed movies like Shahid and Newton. As the actors turns 36 on Monday, here are five of his must-watch films that brought out the best in him.

Khatron Ke Khiladi Made In India winner is Nia Sharma, says a reply to those who thought she was ‘only about make-up, styling’

Television star Nia Sharma has won Khatron Ke Khiladi - Made In India. Hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty, the adventure reality show also saw television stars Karan Wahi and Jasmin Bhasin in the finals. This special edition of the show featured contestants from previous seasons fighting it out for the trophy.

Disha Patani takes Kokilaben’s place in recreated ‘Rasode Mein Kaun Tha’ video as she grills her two dogs, watch

Disha Patani has shared her own version of he Rasode Mein Kaun Tha viral video. While the actor plays Kokilaben, her two dogs play Gopi and Rashi in the hilarious video. The video begins with Disha, in a white vest, lip-syncing to the dialogues of Rupal Patel’s Kokilaben.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s health deteriorated after returning from Europe, he would often cry: Samuel Miranda

Sushant Singh Rajput’s house manager Samuel Miranda has reportedly revealed that the actor was worried about the management of his finances, and his health was deteriorating. Samuel revealed these details to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) during questioning, as per an India Today report.

