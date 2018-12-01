Nick Jonas makes wife Priyanka Chopra blush, reveals all about their first kiss. Watch video

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are officially married now. The actor and American singer tied the knot in a Christian wedding at Jodhpur’s grand Umaid Bhawan Palace. To celebrate their nuptials, Vogue came out with two videos featuring Nick and Priyanka.

While one showed Priyanka dancing to Nick’s song, Close, the other had Nick and Priyanka playing the ‘newlyweds game’. Nick and Priyanka fielded questions about their first kiss, which both answered was at Peninsula Beverly Hills at Priyanka Chopra’s balcony.

Priyanka had a question for Nick herself. She wanted Nick to answer the most diva thing she does. “You have a list for this, don’t you? You have like five,” she added making Jonas laugh. However, his answer was: “You’re perfect!” Priyanka herself wrote, “Can’t cook, so, I always order in.”

The question which had both blushing was what is their favourite activity that they like to do together. While Nick said it was “alone time, talking, stuff,” Priyanka said it was really “and stuff”.

The couple exchanged their vows on Saturday. Priyanka and Nick both wore custom Ralph Lauren for their big day. Taking to Instagram, the designer congratulated the couple by posting their photos together. “Congratulations to Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas on the occasion of their wedding in Jodhpur, India this weekend. Ralph Lauren is honoured to have dressed the couple- Priyanka in a custom Ralph Lauren gown and Nick in a custom purple label tuxedo- as well as the members of their wedding party,” he wrote.

On Sunday, Nick and Priyanka will tie the knot in a Hindu ceremony. Nick will arrive on a horse, dressed in a traditional sherwani.

To celebrate Nick and Priyanka’s wedding, the couple will appear on Vogue’s first-ever digital cover, featuring two scenes, one photographed by Annie Leibovitz and another shot by Steven Brahms. Leibovitz photographed the couple in a dreamy pastoral setting, and Brahms captured the newlyweds in motion, holding hands and leaning in for a kiss, as per the magazine.

