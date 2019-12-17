Nikamma: Shilpa Shetty shares first look of comeback film, will release on June 5

bollywood

Updated: Dec 17, 2019 12:11 IST

Shilpa Shetty has announced that her comeback film, Nikamma, will hit the theatres on June 5, 2020. She also shared the first look, featuring Abhimanyu Dassani and debutante Shirley Setia, on her Instagram account.

The Dhadkan actor wrote, “Super excited to announce that #Nikamma is releasing on 5th June, 2019. Have had such an amazing experience working with @sabbir24x7, @abhimanyud & @ShirleySetia, and now, I can’t wait for you guys to watch it! Mark the date! See you in the theatres!”

Directed by Sabbir Khan, Nikamma marks Shilpa’s return to the big screen after a sabbatical of 13 years. Her last major Bollywood release was Anil Sharma’s Apne in 2007, though she has been active on the small screen.

Nikamma also marks Sabbir’s foray into production. He will co-produce the film under his banner Sabbir Khan Films along with Sony Pictures.

The filmmaker shared the first look of his next on Instagram and wrote, “NIKAMMA ... Arriving on 5th June 2020. Get ready to meet this lovable couple and of course the sassy Shilpa Shetty who makes a comeback to the screen after 13 years.”

“Nikamma once again gives me a chance to say a big story with rank newcomers, bring their talent to the fore and give them a platform. This also marks my first as a producer in collaboration with Sony pictures so super excited to bring this to you in the new year !!! @theshilpashetty @abhimanyud @shirleysetia @sonypicturesin,” the caption added.

In an earlier Instagram post, Shilpa expressed her excitement about her return to films. “Yesssssssss, it’s true! My sabbatical of 13 long years comes to an end. I am so excited to announce that the film you will see me next in is #Nikamma , directed by @sabbir24x7 (cast still being finalised) featuring these amazing and talented actors @abhimanyud @shirleysetia @sonypicturesin. Need all your blessings and thank you for all the love always,” she wrote.

Talking about Nikamma, Shilpa told PTI in a statement, “It feels great, I am ready to take that plunge again and looking forward to be back on the big screen. It’s a refreshingly unique project and I am looking forward to working with Sabbir. I loved my role, and it’s something I’ve never down before... I can’t wait for my audiences to see me in a new avatar.”

