Nikhil Dwivedi tests positive for Covid-19, is isolating at home

Actor-producer Nikhil Dwivedi has tested positive for the coronavirus, and is isolating at home. His wife tested negative, and is fine.

bollywood Updated: Nov 19, 2020, 21:03 IST
Nikhil Dwivedi in a still from Scam 1992.
Actor-producer Nikhil Dwivedi has tested positive for the coronavirus, and is isolating at home. His wife, Gauri, has tested negative.

He confirmed the news to ETimes on Thursday. He is experiencing loss of taste. “Yes, I have tested positive for coronavirus,” he said.

Nikhil, who has produced films such as Veere Di Wedding and Dabangg 3, recently made a return to acting with Hansal Mehta’s acclaimed web series, Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story.

Also read: Nikhil Dwivedi on Naagin trilogy with Shraddha Kapoor: ‘If Spider Man or Superman can exist, so can a shape-shifting snake’

In an interview to Hindustan Times, he spoke about his acting hiatus, and said, “I was not offered good work. It was as simple as that. When Scam 1992 was offered, I felt it was something I could sign in spite of my function of being a producer. Had I been offered good work earlier, I would have still been acting. I was forced to turn to production because I had to do something.”

Scam 1992, which follows the life of stockbroker Harshad Mehta, who was involved in the stock market scam of 1992, was appreciated by critics and audiences alike. Currently, the show has a rating of 9.6 on IMDb.

