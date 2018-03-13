Nimrat Kaur’s birthday wish: I have to buy a house in Mumbai this year

On her birthday every year, Nimrat Kaur makes a promise to herself to do something “new and exciting”. “I do keep making these promises to myself. Like maybe learning a language or something else. Some, I am able to keep and some I am not,” laughs the actor, who has been part of popular films such as Irrfan-starrer The Lunchbox (2013) and Akshay Kumar-starrer Airlift (2016).

As Nimrat turns 36 today, this year, too, is no different.

“This year, I have made a couple of promises to myself. First is that I have to buy a house in Mumbai. That’s a big personal project, something which will start very soon and I am hoping to live up to it within this year,” she shares.

“The other one is that I want to maintain a journal and start writing in it. I mean I do write and I don’t think it can ever be made public,” she laughs, adding, “So, that’s why I’d like to keep a journal.”

Talking about her birthday plans, Nimrat shares that if she is not working, she celebrates the day with her sister, Rubine. “It’s like a custom, which my sister and I take part in every year around my birthday. We just go to some place new and explore it for maybe a day or two. This time, even as I speak with you, my sister has told my driver to take me somewhere and I have no clue where it’s going to be,” she says.

However, as a kid, her birthdays were not always “happy”. She recalls, “My birthday was always during exams, so I could hardly celebrate. Or it used to be around Holi. I’ve had the worst birthdays till the time I was in school. After finishing school was when birthdays started being special for me,” she says.

As the conversation shifts to her career, Nimrat, whose last appearance was in the recently aired web series The Test Case, says that she is now introspecting her career.

“There have been offers. But honestly, I am in a very introspective space right now as an actor. I want to see where I am going in my career and what I want to do as an actor,” says Nimrat.

