Nimrat Kaur: Some people are afraid of isolation thinking this is some kind of a witch hunt

bollywood

Updated: Apr 13, 2020 01:46 IST

Actor Nimrat Kaur was in between shifting her house in Mumbai and signing new projects when everything went for a toss following the Covid-19 outbreak in India. Unprepared, as many were, she was caught in the midst of thinking about herself, her mother, and 90-year-old grandmother who’re in Delhi, and her sister in Bengaluru.

“I felt as if there’s a big cloud over my head. I was unable to reprogram. I think that’s normal, but then we need to pick up the pieces, stand up and face it keeping our spirits bright,” she says.

As someone who loves to play by a routine, Kaur formed a list of her day-to-day activities and hobbies, so that when she “hits the sack” at night, the sleep is “peaceful”. While recommending discipline to all, she also expresses the need for everyone to support the heath staff working on the frontline, instead of stigmatising them.

“No one can react negatively towards health workers who are putting their lives in danger for us. If we don’t understand this, then God help us,” adds the 38-year-old.

Elaborating how this can be addressed, she shares, “Platforms should be set up to drill the right information in everyone’s mind. This isn’t a witch hunt and it’s not against anyone or the system. This awareness needs to start from the grassroots level. There’s a lot of stigmatising around the issue. It comes with a lot of shame, unnecessary burden and extreme reaction from people, who’s actually misunderstanding the issue. They’re afraid of isolation thinking this is some kind of a witch hunt. That needs to be addressed.”

As for her moments of peace during this crisis, Kaur finds it in connecting with her family over video calls. Her sister Rubina, a therapist, has started a service to help people who are going through mental health issues.

While Kaur is herself social media shy, she is opening up slightly through her posts in these times to spread positivity. She is helping those reaching out to her through comments or via DM. “There are two kinds of problems. One is basic existential issues, where people are worried about what their survival and then there are people who have basic necessities available but are facing the problems of the mind. Both these problems need equal attention,” she ends.