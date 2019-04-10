No Fathers In Kashmir makers release uncensored footage post release, claim film ‘mutilated without logic’ by CBFC

The makers of No Fathers in Kashmir have released new footage from the film, which were omitted or modified in the film as per the directions of the Central Board of Film Certification. The film released in theatres on Friday amid positive reviews after being stuck with the censor board for several months.

The footage shows a few scenes in the before and after format, highlighting the portions which were cut, blurred or muted in the final cut.

Director Ashvin Kumar said in a statement, “The first caption the censors made me place in front of the film says ‘This film is inspired by the pervading militancy and terrorism in Kashmir’. It is the most bizarre statement and I would never make a statement like that. It goes against the last 10 years of work that I have done in the Kashmir valley. After 8 months of waiting, I must admit I was totally mentally, physically and emotionally exhausted. Having made us spend sleepless nights and run from hearing to hearing for nine months they went about mutilating the film without either logic or legal justification.”

He adds, “I have not yet seen my film in the theatre because I am deeply disheartened by what remains. It took me four years of hard work to make the film. It took the censors seven screenings and six hearings to slash, mutilate and compromise this labour of love. What you are about to watch are scenes that they cut out. Kashmir is in a crisis of compassion. If we are to be compassionate to our fellow citizen in Kashmir, we have to start telling the truth.”

No Fathers In Kashmir is about a teenaged British Kashmiri girl named Noor, who is tracing her roots in search of her father. She meets Majid, a local boy, who falls in love with her and takes her to a forbidden area near the Indo-Pak border fraught with danger where the two get caught.

Also read: Aishwarya Rai’s birthday message for mother-in-law Jaya Bachchan features daughter Aaradhya, see pic

Ashvin also played a role in the film that starred Soni Razdan, Anshuman Jha and Kulbushan Kharbanda in prominent roles.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Apr 10, 2019 15:05 IST