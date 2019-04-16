Notre Dame fire: Malaika Arora shares a broken heart emoji, Rishi Kapoor says the cathedral will survive

On Tuesday, the world woke up to the news of the massive fire at Paris’ iconic Notre Dame cathedral that brought down one of its towers. Many Bollywood stars took to social media to express their shock and sorrow. There was a sense of despair at the loss of a heritage structure with many others saying that the more than 800-year old building should be restored to its original glory.

This file photo taken on June 26, 2018 shows the transcept of Notre Dame de Paris Cathedral. ( AFP )

Rishi Kapoor, taking to Twitter, wrote: “Notre Dame de Paris Cathedral will survive! It has the good wishes and prayers of millions.”

Notre Dame de Paris Cathedral will survive! It has the good wishes and prayers of millions. pic.twitter.com/wdgt1H35vk — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) April 15, 2019

Boman Irani too expressed his deep sense of regret and wrote: “The Notre Dame tragedy is hard to watch. The people of France must be devastated. We hope and pray that its restoration will serve to heal.”

The Notre Dame tragedy is hard to watch. The people of France must be devastated. We hope and pray that its restoration will serve to heal.#NotreDame #Fire#NotreDameCathedral — Boman Irani (@bomanirani) April 16, 2019

“Calling it a world tragedy, Riteish Deshmukh wrote: This is world tragedy #NotrDame - I have no words to express my sadness. To every Notre Dame lover - am so so sorry.”

This is a world tragedy #NorteDame -I have no words to express my sadness. To every Notre Dame lover - am so so sorry. pic.twitter.com/FcCQaN6qhI — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) April 15, 2019

Sharing a picture of the legendary monument in flames, Baahubali actor Tamannaah wrote: “She’s been around for over 800 years not just as a testament of our history but also place for many that found their peace, hope and faith in. This iconic monument is an inspiration to artists across the globe and it’s really sad to know that humanity has lost #NotreDame today.”

Raveena Tandon too expressed her sentiments on Twitter. She wrote: “Omg . Terrible . Terrible . This is a horrible loss to history and ancient heritage.”

Omg . Terrible . Terrible . This is a horrible loss to history and ancient heritage. https://t.co/E2HPc6OgkO — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) April 15, 2019

Sharing pictures of herself with the iconic monument in the background, Swara Bhasker wrote: “#NotreDame Heartbreaking!”

Arjun Kapoor too wrote on Twitter: “Devastated on seeing the fire at the Notre Dame Cathedral.. a piece of history turn to ashes.. Our hearts are with the people of France.”

Devastated on seeing the fire at the Notre Dame Cathedral.. a piece of history turn to ashes.. Our hearts are with the people of France ❤ — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) April 16, 2019

Vicky Kaushal shared a picture of himself with the impressive cathedral in the background.

Actor Malaika Arora shared a picture of the cathedral in flames with a broken heart emoji. Sonali Bendre too shared a broken heart emoji with a picture of the burning cathedral.

The image in the middle of the above picture was shared by Sonali Bendre.

First Published: Apr 16, 2019 16:07 IST