Now a petition against Katrina Kaif as well for laughing at Salman Khan’s ‘casteist’ joke

A petition was filed in a Delhi court on Thursday seeking to lodge an FIR against actors Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and others for allegedly making a casteist remark during the promotion of the movie Tiger Zinda Hai.

The court listed the matter for consideration for February 27 and also sought a reply from the Delhi police on the complaint.

New Delhi: Bajrang Dal workers stage a demonstration against Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer film Tiger Zinda Hai in New Delhi on Dec 25, 2017. Film is facing protest against the alleged use of a pejorative word by Salman during a promotional event. (IANS)

The plea, filed in the Patiala House Court, alleged that the accused persons had “committed atrocity” on the members of the caste and insulted and humiliated them by making the casteist remark.

The complaint, filed by Harnam Singh, a former Chairman of Delhi Commission for Karamcharis, alleged that the remark was made by Khan during a programme on a television channel while Kaif, “rather than protesting at the offensive and insensitive statement, joined the accused number 1 (Khan) in insulting and abusing the victim through her conduct.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more