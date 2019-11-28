e-paper
Nushrat Bharucha shares video of kaleera falling on her. Will she get married next?

Nushrat Bharucha took to Instagram to share a video from her best friend’s chooda ceremony, in which the bride’s kaleera is seen falling on her head, which is supposed to hint that she is next in line to get married.

bollywood Updated: Nov 28, 2019 12:47 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Nushrat Bharucha shared a video from her best friend’s chooda ceremony.
Nushrat Bharucha shared a video from her best friend's chooda ceremony.
         

Having delivered back-to-back hits with Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Dream Girl, Nushrat Bharucha is on cloud nine professionally. If a sign at her best friend’s chooda ceremony is anything to go by, she has a lot to look forward to on the personal front as well.

Nushrat shared a video on her Instagram story, in which her friend’s kaleera falls on her head. It is believed that if the bride’s kaleera falls on your head during this ritual, you will be next to get married.

“Whoaaa, this happened! PS – epic background song,” she captioned the clip, which has Mehendi Laga Ke Rakhna from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge playing in the background.

 

Earlier, Nushrat was linked with Luv Ranjan, who has directed her in Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Akaash Vani and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. However, the two of them maintained that there was no truth to the rumours.

In an interview with Hindustan Times last year, the filmmaker said, “Unfortunately, we are part of an industry where if a man and woman have worked together for such a long period of time, they have to be linked up. Uska kuch kar nahi sakte (Nothing can be done about it). If I’m seen having dinner with (actor) Kartik Aaryan, it’s just me and someone who I’ve worked with for long. However, if I went with Nushrat, people say we are dating. It’s such a stupid thing.”

According to the stories doing the rounds, though Luv and Nushrat knew each other for years, love blossomed between them only during the making of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. The director laughed off the reports and said, “Are these people foolish to be saying all this? I mean, if anything had to happen between Nushrat and me, it would have happened much before. Why it would take seven years?”

Nushrat has two films currently in the pipeline – Hansal Mehta’s Turram Khan and Nikhil Nagesh Bhatt’s Hurdang.

