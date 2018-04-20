October box office day seven: Varun Dhawan’s film earns Rs 30.24cr

Shoojit Sircar’s October has earned Rs 30.24 crore in the first week of its release. Starring Varun Dhawan and Banita Sandhu in lead roles, the film opened to wide critical acclaim on April 13. After a slow start on Friday with Rs 5.04 crore, the film picked up the pace over the weekend and continued a steady run during the week.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the figures: “#October is DECENT in Week 1... Biz was driven by multiplexes of major metros specifically... Weekend 2 is crucial, will give an idea of its lifetime biz... Fri 5.04 cr, Sat 7.47 cr, Sun 7.74 cr, Mon 2.70 cr, Tue 2.61 cr, Wed 2.43 cr, Thu 2.25 cr. Total: ₹ 30.24 cr. India biz.”

October traces the story of Dan (Varun), a hotel management trainee who fancies his co-worker Shiuli (Banita). Prior to October, the average opening for Varun Dhawan was Rs 11.4 crore.

Talking about his role, Varun had earlier told IANS: “October comes from an extremely special place from my heart because as my career forwarded, I just felt that I started becoming more selfish and I wanted to do a selfless character like Dan.”

