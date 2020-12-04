e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Om The Battle Within poster: Aditya Roy Kapur looks fierce in the actioner, begins shoot

Om The Battle Within poster: Aditya Roy Kapur looks fierce in the actioner, begins shoot

Aditya Roy Kapur has shared the first poster of his upcoming film, Om: The Battle Within. The film will star Dil Bechara actor Sanjana Sanghi opposite him.

bollywood Updated: Dec 04, 2020, 10:30 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Aditya Roy Kapur's look from Om: The Battle Within is out now.
Aditya Roy Kapur’s look from Om: The Battle Within is out now.
         

Aditya Roy Kapur has unveiled the first look of his upcoming film, Om: The Battle Within. He is seen as a fearless fighter, wielding a gun as he walks while sparks and debris fly around him on the poster.

Sharing it on Instagram, Aditya wrote, “A battle within to keep the fighting spirit alive! #firstlook #OM: The Battle Within. Arriving this #Summer2021.”

 

The film stars Dil Bechara actor Sanjana Sanghi as the female lead. The two started shooting for the film on Thursday. Billed as a big scale action feature, the film is directed by Kapil Verma and backed by Zee Studios, Ahmed Khan and Shaira Khan. The film is also expected to be shot abroad, with the makers currently scouting for international locations.

On Wednesday, Aditya took to Instagram and shared a picture of the clapboard from the first day of the shoot. “And the journey begins! ‘Om’, my next film with @sanjanasanghi96. Produced by @zeestudiosofficial, @khan_ahmedasas and @shairaahmedkhan and directed by @itskapilverma! #Summer2021. Shoot begins,” he captioned the picture. Sanjana also shared photos from the set on Instagram and wrote, “Our beautiful journey begins! Day 1 with the best @adityaroykapur.” “Most stoked for my next action-thriller ‘Om: The Battle Within’,” she added.

 

Filmmaker Ahmed Khan announced the news of Aditya being cast on the actor’s 35th birthday. It will mark the directorial debut of action director Tinu Verma’s son Kapil Verma.

Also read: Kiara Advani to play the face of Lijjat Papad in Ashutosh Gowariker’s Karram Kurram

Aditya recently saw the release of Anurag Basu’s Ludo. He starred opposite Sanya Malhotra in the film that boasted of an ensemble cast including Abhishek Bachchan, Asha Negi, Rajkummar Rao, Fatima Sana Shaikh and others.

Aditya’s earlier release, Sadak 2, alongside Alia Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt, turned out to be a disaster. Talking about handling success or failure, he told PTI in an interview, “You are not going to achieve anything if you are going to think too much about it, it is not in your control. The faster you learn about it as an actor, the happier you will be. It is the process which takes six to eight months or a year or more to shoot a film and one day to release it, the experience that ends up staying with you.”

