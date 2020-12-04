e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Kiara Advani to play the face of Lijjat Papad in Ashutosh Gowariker’s Karram Kurram

Kiara Advani to play the face of Lijjat Papad in Ashutosh Gowariker’s Karram Kurram

Kiara Advani will now be seen in Ashutosh Gowariker’s upcoming film, Karram Kurram. She will play the role of the woman who started a co-operative organization with other housewives and went on to establish a monopoly in papad business.

bollywood Updated: Dec 04, 2020, 09:52 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Kiara Advani will now play the protagonist in Karram Kurram.
Kiara Advani will now play the protagonist in Karram Kurram.
         

Kiara Advani has been signed to star in filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker’s next. Titled Karram Kurram, the film will be based on the story of Indian women’s cooperative Shri Mahila Griha Udyog, with Lijjat Papad as its flagship brand.

Karram Kurram will revolve around the woman who brought together a team of six housewives so that they can earn for their households. The film aims to bring on screen the tale of women empowerment and how the women’s cooperative group went on to establish a monopoly in the commercial papad market.

The film will be directed by Glenn Baretto and Ankush Mohla who have assisted Ashutosh in the past. It will be produced by Sunita Gowariker and presented under the banner of Ashutosh Gowariker Productions.

Kiara is currently shooting for Jug Jugg Jeeyo, that also stars Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. She is also virtually promoting her upcoming film Indoo Ki Jawani. She has been in news for her back to back dance numbers, with Dil Tera being the latest one. Three songs from the film are already out including Dil Tera, Heelein Toot Gayi and Hasina Pagal Deewani. She recently sported the ‘Kashmir ki Kali’ look in Dil Tera, which features her and co-star Aditya Seal in a few more retro avatars. They stepped into the shoes of Sharmila Tagore and Shammi Kapoor from their iconic song, Yeh chand sa roshan chehra, from the movie Kashmir Ki Kali (1964) for their look in the song.

Also read: Rahul Roy conscious, may need stent to prevent future attacks; director Nitin says ‘If anyone wants to help, it will make it easier for me’

Before this, Kiara’s dance number opposite Akshay Kumar, Burj Khalifa was a big hit among the audience. The song featured in her latest release Laxmmi. The film released ahead of Diwali on Disney+Hotstar. Kiara has two more films in her kitty: Shershaah opposite rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 opposite Kartik Aaryan.

