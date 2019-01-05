On Deepika Padukone’s birthday, these post-wedding pics with Ranveer Singh are the greatest gift for her fans

Last year was undoubtedly the greatest ever for actor Deepika Padukone. Her movie Padmaavat became the biggest hit of her career, she was named the only woman to enter top five in Forbes’ richest Indian celebs list, and last but not the least, she married the love of her life, Ranveer Singh.

Together, Deepika and Ranveer make the most-loved Bollywood couple of the country. Their pictures go viral in an instant and fans and celebrities and wait to witness their Instagram PDA everyday.

Before their very secret wedding in Italy in November, the two didn’t confirm their relationship for six years. They began dating on the sets of their 2013 movie Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ram-Leela and went to work together in three more films, Bajirao Mastani, Finding Fanny and Padmaavat.

January 5, which marks her 33rd birthday is also her first birthday as a married woman. While we are sure Ranveer has something big and exciting planned for his new wife, we too have something for her fans. Here are 10 cutest moments from their married life that fans have fallen in love with already. Check them out:

Deepika will be seen next as the acid attack survivor, Laxmi Agarwal, in Meghna Gulzar’s upcoming film Chhapaak. Meanwhile, Ranveer’s film Simmba is performing well at the box office. His next release will be Gully Boy with Alia Bhatt and Kalki Koechlin.

First Published: Jan 05, 2019 08:42 IST