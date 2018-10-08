On Gauri Khan’s birthday, Sussanne Khan, Farah Khan share adorable throwback pics

Interior designer and actor Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan turned 48 on Monday, October 8. To honour her birthday, Gauri’s friends showered her with all the love on social media. Sussanne Khan, actor Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife, and a close friend of Gauri’s shared a sweet birthday message on Instagram.

Sussanne celebrated her bestie’s birthday by treating her followers to adorable throwback photos of the two and we have to admit the caption made us a bit emotional. “To my dear G??...Happy happiest Happiness N crazy amounts of love ????surround you today and for always.. love you ???? p.s from bad hairdays to crazy times salute to us ????????????#no8gals,” Sussanne wrote in her photo caption.

Not only do we love their cute smiles and even cuter bond, but how cool is Sussanne’s nickname for Gauri? And those hashtags and emojis? Sussanne herself celebrates her birthday in a few weeks -- she will turn 40 on October 26 -- and Gauri’s birthday wishes for her have always been just as sweet, proving this friendship runs deep. Gauri and Sussanne have been friends since almost two decades, the star wives even joined their respective actor-husbands, Shah Rukh and Hrithik, on an episode in the first season of popular celebrity chat show, Koffee With Karan, in 2005.

Not to be outdone, Gauri’s another close friend, filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan, chimed in to wish her a happy birthday too. Farah, who was among the first to wish, took to Instagram to show Gauri some love, writing, “Dearest Gauri, u r a diamond! Priceless, impossible to break n a girl ‘s best friend!! Happy birthday @gaurikhan ??now plan something frm 4-7 pm ??lov u.”

It’s no secret that Gauri Khan has an ever-expanding group of celebrity friends, so it comes as no surprise that on her birthday, a multitude of famous faces took to social media to celebrate her. Gauri’s socialite friend Anu Dewan, wife of businessman Sunny Dewan, shared this photo along with a bunch of heart and birthday cake emojis:

Check out some of Gauri’s sweetest moments from her time with husband Shah Rukh and their youngest son AbRam, ahead. Gauri shared two pictures, where her children, Aryan and Suhana, were missing, hence the caption: “With half of my better halves on my birthday...the other halves in school!”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 08, 2018 16:04 IST