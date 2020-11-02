On Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday, Kareena Kapoor wishes ‘most gracious superstar’, Juhi Chawla plants 500 trees for him

bollywood

Actor Shah Rukh Khan turns 55 on Monday and the whole Bollywood is celebrating his birthday with him. Multiple friends and colleagues took to social media to share warm birthday wishes for the actor.

Kareena Kapoor shared a picture of the two from Billu and wrote, “Happy birthday King Khan... Let’s always have fun dancing. You are the warmest, most gracious superstar we have... Keep soaring @iamsrk.” His co-star and Kolkata Knight Riders and Red Chillies Entertainment co-owners Juhi Chawla pledged to plant 500 trees in his name. “I plant 500 trees for #ShahRukh on his birthday for #CauveryCalling From co-star, co-producer to co-owner ....dotted with much laughter and some tears, it’s been a long, colourful & eventful journey. Happy Birthday @iamsrk,” she wrote.

Madhuri Dixit also shared picture with her Dil Toh Pagal Hai and Koyla co-star. “Whenever we meet, there’s masti, magic & loads of love Here’s wishing you a very happy birthday @iamsrk. Stay safe & hope to see you soon,” she wrote. Riteish Deshmukh shared a picture of himself and wife Genelia get a warm hug from Shah Rukh. “This image says it all..... Happy Birthday Dearest @iamsrk - we leave you loads. @geneliad #HappyBirthdaySRK #HappyBirthdayShahRukhKhan,” he wrote.

Actor R Madhavan wrote, “Happy happy birthday to one of the most awesome souls we know. Have the most fantastic year yet and May this year give you a lot more than you ever dreamt @iamsrk. Much much love.”

Suniel Shetty wrote, “Luv positive energy good health and birthday wishes @iamsrk ... stay blessed!!” Rakul Preet Singh wrote, “Happpy happppy bdayyyy @iamsrk sir. Wishing you the besttttt of everything , great health and Super blockbuster year . You are the reason our generation believes in magical romance. May your charm be evergreen.” Lara Dutta also shared a photo with SRK and wrote: “Happy birthday dearest @iamsrk !! Your one in a couple of billion!! Lots of love!!”

Shah Rukh received an early birthday wish from his daughter Suhana. She shared a picture of him and her best friend Shanaya, who also celebrates her birthday on Monday. Suhana called them her ‘two best friends.’

