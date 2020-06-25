‘One could make a film about the corrupt practices of Bollywood’: Abhay Deol posts on Shanghai

bollywood

Abhay Deol has been sharing his journey in Bollywood on Instagram, one film at a time. He is now celebrating his 2012 film Shanghai which he believes is “extremely relevant today”.

Sharing the poster of the film, Abhay wrote, “Shanghai, released in 2012. A contemporary Indian take on the Greek novel “Z” by author Vassilis Vassilikos. Directed by Dibakar Banerji this film puts systemic corruption in politics front and center, with devastating impact. Extremely relevant today. Looks like these days one could make a film about the corrupt practices of Bollywood!”

He also went on to applaud the various Bollywood actors, singers and filmmakers who have again started the nepotism debate after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. “By the way, not sure if the current outrage will give rise to an independent Hindi film and music industry, without the unoriginal tag of “Bollywood”, but it sure feels good to hear loud voices from within the industry, risking their careers for the bigger “picture” (pun intended),” he wrote.

Sharing a message for Shanghai producer Priya Sreedharan, he added, “(@priyasreedharan we gotta make another movie! What’s Wasim Khan’s Instagram handle?) #makingwhatbollywouldnt.”

Shanghai was a political thriller directed by Dibakar Banerjee. It also starred Emraan Hashmi, Kalki Koechlin and Prosenjit Chatterjee.

Abhay Deol had recently slammed award functions and lobby culture in Bollywood. He told Hindustan Times in an interview, “People planting false stories about you, paid-for reviews being deliberately negative, people gaslighting you within the industry to sabotage you, people robbing you of a nomination or a win at an award show — these are some of the ways in which you make another person’s failure your success. Now, imagine a person with a mental illness being thrown in this toxic environment. For sure, it would take a toll. They are, after all, more vulnerable.”

