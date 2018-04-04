One, more or none? Bollywood stars reveal how many WhatsApp groups they are a part of

Move over social media, when it comes to being active on WhatsApp groups, Bollywood actors including Parineeti Chopra, Shilpa Shetty, Radhika Apte, Rajkumar Rao, Ayushmann Khurrana, Tusshar Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan and many more, are as crazy and addicted as any of us.

They might not be able to reply to each message sent to them on personal Whatsapp chats, courtesy their busy schedules, but surely, they don’t miss out on the fun on the groups made with family, friends or a film’s co-stars. While some say they make sure to be active on each group as much as possible, some refrain from being a part of any, calling it an ‘irritating nuisance’.

Check out these stars revealing to us the number of WhatsApp groups they are a part of or why they don’t use WhatsApp, at all. Go ahead, hear it from the horse’s mouth.

Richa Chadha

NO. OF GROUPS: ONE

My cousins are settled abroad; some are in the US. So, we have this common WhatsApp group where we stay connected; it’s called Global Chadhe.

Tusshar Kapoor

Hello Miss Piggie 🐷 A post shared by Tusshar (@tusshark89) on Jan 22, 2018 at 12:02am PST

NO. OF GROUPS: FOUR

There's My school (comprising my classmates from school), Golmaal (the hit film franchise he is a part of), PR (work-related), and family, of course; that’s the one you can’t leave!

Kunal Kemmu

#australiadiaries A post shared by Kunal Kemmu (@khemster2) on Feb 8, 2018 at 5:50am PST

NO. OF GROUPS: THREE OR FOUR, MAYBE

I actually get out of the groups that are not very important, but there are some you can’t escape.

Parineeti Chopra

NO. OF GROUPS: 22-25

I am active on all. If I have to put them on mute, then I might just get out of it. My friends keep making different plans, and different things keep going, so I am a part of many groups.

Rajkummar Rao

NO. OF GROUPS: FOUR OR FIVE

The group that I am most active is the one with my school friends called Sidheshwariyas. It’s a lot of fun!

Radhika Apte

NO. OF GROUPS: SIX

My WhatsApp groups include my manager, PR agency and family. I am not usually active on WhatsApp, and use it only for work.

Ileana D’Cruz

NO. OF GROUPS: ZERO

I am not on WhatsApp! It’s something which just didn’t work for me. I used to be on it, but it’s a little intrusive — every Tom, Dick and Harry can message you. I deleted it from my phone, because I like privacy.

Soha Ali Khan

And it was all orange... A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on Mar 26, 2018 at 2:42am PDT

NO. OF GROUPS: TEN

All my groups are family, fun-related, PR, and work related. There are new groups every time there’s a party. I try not to be too active on many groups at once, since I am the kind of person who deletes everything from their phone. I try to keep it clean. Once the work is done, I delete the group. I don’t want to cross ten.

Ayushmann Khurrana

NO. OF GROUPS: FIVE

I have lost count! The ones that I am really active on are five. One is my school group. I studied in an all-boys’ school. So, there are all the 50 boys of our class, and it’s a ruckus. We behave like 15-year-olds! Second is family, third is siblings, fourth is my business-related group and fifth, my PR group.

Shilpa Shetty

NO. OF GROUPS: 20-25

When you are a mother, you are a part of various WhatsApp groups! There’s a football group, mothers group, supermoms group, school group, friends, family, in-laws, entire family — so at least 20.

Nimrat Kaur

NO. OF GROUPS: ZERO

I hate WhatsApp groups, they are a nuisance!

