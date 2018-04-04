One, more or none? Bollywood stars reveal how many WhatsApp groups they are a part of
Bet you didn't know that Richa Chadha is part of a WhatsApp group called Global Chadhe, and that Rajkummar Rao is active on a group named Sidheshwariyas! Check out how many WhatsApp groups your favourite actors are a part of, or whether they are, at all?
Move over social media, when it comes to being active on WhatsApp groups, Bollywood actors including Parineeti Chopra, Shilpa Shetty, Radhika Apte, Rajkumar Rao, Ayushmann Khurrana, Tusshar Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan and many more, are as crazy and addicted as any of us.
They might not be able to reply to each message sent to them on personal Whatsapp chats, courtesy their busy schedules, but surely, they don’t miss out on the fun on the groups made with family, friends or a film’s co-stars. While some say they make sure to be active on each group as much as possible, some refrain from being a part of any, calling it an ‘irritating nuisance’.
Check out these stars revealing to us the number of WhatsApp groups they are a part of or why they don’t use WhatsApp, at all. Go ahead, hear it from the horse’s mouth.
Richa Chadha
NO. OF GROUPS: ONE
My cousins are settled abroad; some are in the US. So, we have this common WhatsApp group where we stay connected; it’s called Global Chadhe.
Tusshar Kapoor
NO. OF GROUPS: FOUR
There's My school (comprising my classmates from school), Golmaal (the hit film franchise he is a part of), PR (work-related), and family, of course; that’s the one you can’t leave!
Kunal Kemmu
NO. OF GROUPS: THREE OR FOUR, MAYBE
I actually get out of the groups that are not very important, but there are some you can’t escape.
Parineeti Chopra
NO. OF GROUPS: 22-25
I am active on all. If I have to put them on mute, then I might just get out of it. My friends keep making different plans, and different things keep going, so I am a part of many groups.
Rajkummar Rao
NO. OF GROUPS: FOUR OR FIVE
The group that I am most active is the one with my school friends called Sidheshwariyas. It’s a lot of fun!
Radhika Apte
NO. OF GROUPS: SIX
My WhatsApp groups include my manager, PR agency and family. I am not usually active on WhatsApp, and use it only for work.
Ileana D’Cruz
NO. OF GROUPS: ZERO
I am not on WhatsApp! It’s something which just didn’t work for me. I used to be on it, but it’s a little intrusive — every Tom, Dick and Harry can message you. I deleted it from my phone, because I like privacy.
Soha Ali Khan
NO. OF GROUPS: TEN
All my groups are family, fun-related, PR, and work related. There are new groups every time there’s a party. I try not to be too active on many groups at once, since I am the kind of person who deletes everything from their phone. I try to keep it clean. Once the work is done, I delete the group. I don’t want to cross ten.
Ayushmann Khurrana
NO. OF GROUPS: FIVE
I have lost count! The ones that I am really active on are five. One is my school group. I studied in an all-boys’ school. So, there are all the 50 boys of our class, and it’s a ruckus. We behave like 15-year-olds! Second is family, third is siblings, fourth is my business-related group and fifth, my PR group.
Shilpa Shetty
NO. OF GROUPS: 20-25
When you are a mother, you are a part of various WhatsApp groups! There’s a football group, mothers group, supermoms group, school group, friends, family, in-laws, entire family — so at least 20.
Nimrat Kaur
NO. OF GROUPS: ZERO
I hate WhatsApp groups, they are a nuisance!
