Pankaj Tripathi: ‘We lived in one-room kitchen house and those days were also amazing’

Updated: Jan 14, 2020 19:59 IST

Pankaj Tripathi might have earned accolades and critical acclaim for his acting prowess and onscreen portrayal of some varied characters, but this success hasn’t come easy to him. Like many others, the actor faced several hardships before making a name for himself in the film industry. He moved to Mumbai in pursuit of doing good work and was called “an outsider” while going through the grind.

Walking down memory lane, the actor recalls his struggle days and how they were among the most beautiful experiences of his life that he still cherishes. “I remember I had no work and my wife used to teach in a school in Mumbai and she used to run the house all alone. Our basic necessities used to be fulfilled by her salary. But I don’t think I had a very sad struggle story. I never had to sit under the street light or sleep on the railway station. We were staying in a small one-room kitchen house and those days were also amazing,” shares the Mirzapur actor.

Pankaj Tripathi with his wife and daughter.

Asked what kept him going in his testing times, and the graduate from National School of Drama (NSD; Delhi), is quick to say that it was nothing but his love for his craft and acting. “When you love something so strongly, it can make you face any kind of hardship in the world. My love for acting helped me survive my tough times. Even now, I love my craft so much that I sit in the bathroom and think about the character,” Pankaj laughs and continues, “I also read a lot and that has helped me in getting new insights and explore the world of cinema and literature.”

With films such as Gangs of Wasseypur and Fukrey franchise, Newton and Bareilly Ki Barfi (both 2017), Stree (2018), Luka Chuppi (2019) among others, the 43-year-old has definitely come a long way. And Pankaj admits that even now, he continues to face a new set of challenges and struggles every day. “To maintain the trust of people on you is very challenging. And now, life has become too hectic for the past one year as I’ve worked continuously in six-seven projects. For me, saying no to work is a big struggle and the challenge is to keep up with the health. I’m a very slow paced actor. I can’t do too much of running around,” says the actor, who has films such as Ludo, Mumbai Saga, Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai lined up for release this year.

