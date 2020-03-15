e-paper
Parineeti Chopra on coronavirus outbreak: ‘By socializing, continuing life as it was we’re putting everyone at risk’

Parineeti Chopra has shared an important message about the spread of coronavirus and how people can prevent it.

bollywood Updated: Mar 15, 2020 17:53 IST
Asian News International, Mumbai
Parineeti Chopra wants people to take precautions against the coronavirus.
Parineeti Chopra wants people to take precautions against the coronavirus.
         

Joining other big stars in raising awareness about the novel coronavirus, actor Parineeti Chopra on Sunday urged her Twitter followers to adopt social distancing to stop the highly contagious virus from spreading.

The 31-year-old actor took to Twitter to share a two-page letter in which she advised her fans and other celebrities to understand the seriousness of the threat from coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) and take steps towards its prevention.

 

She started the letter by drawing light towards the tireless work done by the medical practitioners during the pandemic. “While all of us have the “luxury” to be house arrested and waiting for news-please spare a thought for the doctors and medical staff around the world who are risking their lives, away from their families, to save us! Exactly like our soldiers do at a war,” read Chopra’s letter.

She then urged everyone to be responsible enough and learn from other countries that have dealt with the outbreak of COVID-19. “THANK YOU guys. We will NEVER , EVER be able to repay you. Guys let’s be responsible.. By socialising/partying/ continuing life as it was, we are putting everyone at risk. Let’s learn from what happened in other countries.. Lets stop now! We don’t wanna regret later...” the Ishaqzaade actor wrote.

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan cancels ‘Sunday meet’ at Jalsa amid coronavirus crisis: ‘I am not going to come, take precautions’

This comes three days after the World Health Organisation (WHO) announced coronavirus as a global pandemic.

In the wake of spurt in cases of coronavirus across the country, the Central Government on Saturday decided to treat the deadly virus as a “notified disaster”. As of Sunday, the total cases of coronavirus reported in India is 107, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

