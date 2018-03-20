Parineeti Chopra shares picture with Arjun Kapoor from sets of Namaste England. See it here

Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor are enjoying a jolly good time in Punjab while shooting for their film Namaste England. She posted a fun new picture of herself, Arjun and director Vipul Amrutlal Shah from the sets of the upcoming film on Tuesday.

“Punjab ke khet, London ki galiyaan!!!! Happy shooting NAMASTE ENGLAND with my boyss!! @arjunkapoor #VipulAmritlalShah #NamasteEngland,” she captioned the photo. The trio are sitting on a bench in a lush golden farm in Patiala.

The team will later move to Dhaka, Paris, Brussels and London to shoot for the rest of the film. Arjun and Parineeti reunite after their 2012 film Ishaqzaade. Apart from Namastey England, the couple will also be seen in Dibakar Banerjee’s Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar.

The director said in a press statement, “From Amritsar, we move to Ludhiana and Patiala. We are filming at more than 75 locations spread across these three cities. Later, we’ll also be shooting in Dhaka, Paris, Brussels and finally in London. That’s how the love story progresses.”

The director added this is the perfect time to be in Punjab as the weather is neither too hot nor too cold and the crops will make for stunning visuals. “Both their characters are from Punjab and this is the first time that Arjun and Parineeti will be playing genuine lovers. Away from the camera, they are good friends and are always joking and pranking. There’s a lot of camaraderies and it’s going to be fun working with them,” he said.

“Arjun and Parineeti have been prepping for a few weeks. They have gone through dance rehearsals, costume trials, readings and now are ready for “Lights, Camera, Action! You will see a completely new Arjun and Parineeti,” Vipul added.

The film is slated to hit theatres on December 7, this year.

