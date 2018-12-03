PETA India slams Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas for using animals at their wedding

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India chapter on Monday called out newlyweds Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas for using elephants and horses at their wedding procession.

PETA India took to Twitter to blast the couple who tied the knot as per Hindu traditions on Sunday in Jodhpur. They had exchanged wedding vows as per Christian rituals on Saturday.

“Dear @priyankachopra and @nickjonas. Elephants for weddings live and chains and horses are controlled with whips, spiked bits. People are rejecting elephant rides and having horse-free weddings. Congrats, but we regret it was not a happy day for animals,” the animal rights’ organisation wrote on the microblogging site.

Dear @priyankachopra and @nickjonas. Eles 4 weddings live n chains & horses r controlled w whips, spiked bits. Ppl r rejecting ele rides: https://t.co/Gea5jvP6LP & having horse-free weddings. Congrats, but we regret it was not a happy day for animals. pic.twitter.com/p9FFeJ969B — PETA India ❤️❤️ (@PetaIndia) December 3, 2018

PETA also shared its video from four years ago, highlighting the woes of the animals, titled, Captive Elephants in Jaipur: PETA India’s 2014 Inspection.

The couple, who left Jodhpur on Monday, are yet to respond to the remarks.

Priyanka, who is a vocal asthmatic, was lambasted for hypocrisy after the sky was lit up with spectacular fireworks post the first nuptials. On Diwali, the actor had urged people not to burn firecrackers and celebrate a pollution-free festival of lights.

