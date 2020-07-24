e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 24, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / PewDiePie pays tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput, says he can’t believe someone with his mindset could take their own life

PewDiePie pays tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput, says he can’t believe someone with his mindset could take their own life

Popular YouTuber PewDiePie has paid tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput, ahead of the release of the actor’s final film, Dil Bechara.

bollywood Updated: Jul 24, 2020 17:47 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
PewDiePie in a screengrab from his tribute video.
PewDiePie in a screengrab from his tribute video.
         

Popular YouTuber PewDiePie, who operates the second most-subscribed channel on the platform, has released a new video, in tribute of the late Sushant Singh Rajput. Sushant died by suicide on June 14, at the age of 34. His final film, Dil Bechara, will be released on Friday.

“I’m not going to pretend like I know who this guy was,” he said in his video, and added that people ‘freaked out’ after he recently spoke about him in an earlier video. He said he made the video as a tribute. The 24-minute video is currently trending at number five on YouTube, and has accumulated over 3.4 million views.

 

PewDiePie said, “He’s such a cool dude, such a smart guy, such a good message as well that I so wholeheartedly believe in just such a tragedy..it really makes you sad to think that he passed away at such a young age.” He added, “Police say that he died of suicide but at least personally... I cannot make sense out of committing suicide and there’s been this whole controversy and theories about did he really commit suicide or what happened... I don’t want to get into that but want it just to be a video (paying tribute to him) because I think he’s a cool dude and I wanted to share with my audience.”

Also read: ‘I became an actor because I had a problem’: Sushant Singh Rajput’s moving speech about meaning of success goes viral

The tribute video is essentially PewDiePie’s reaction to a speech Sushant gave university students in 2016. “All these years, I was obsessed with what’s going to happen. I was constantly swinging from past to future, not living in an actual sense. And for the first time, in a long a time, I understood the true meaning of success, which was not money plus recognition but ‘now’ plus excitement,” Sushant had said.

PewDiePie connected with this. He said in his video, “It’s just this statement he had about living in the moment...obviously this was a couple of years ago but it’s just you wouldn’t commit suicide if you had this mindset...I don’t believe that at all but then again I don’t want to add to that... Rest In Peace Sushant... I would love to meet you..seem like an awesome dude and thank you for being you.”

PewDiePie was previously involved in a feud with producer Ekta Kapoor, and later campaigned against a major Indian record label in an effort to become the most-subscribed YouTube channel.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Mike Pompeo sets agenda for a new Cold War with China. Russia will be key
Mike Pompeo sets agenda for a new Cold War with China. Russia will be key
Team Ashok Gehlot claims 109 MLAs on its side, asks Guv to call assembly ASAP
Team Ashok Gehlot claims 109 MLAs on its side, asks Guv to call assembly ASAP
First dose of Covid-19 candidate Covaxin administered to 30-yr-old at AIIMS Delhi
First dose of Covid-19 candidate Covaxin administered to 30-yr-old at AIIMS Delhi
Sonia, Rahul Gandhi praise ‘bold’ PV Narasimha Rao, neglected for years
Sonia, Rahul Gandhi praise ‘bold’ PV Narasimha Rao, neglected for years
China reacts to UK envoy’s remarks on India-China stand off
China reacts to UK envoy’s remarks on India-China stand off
‘I came back and spoke to Sachin paaji’: Kohli after 2014 England debacle
‘I came back and spoke to Sachin paaji’: Kohli after 2014 England debacle
Court rejects PIL against Ayodhya temple event to be attended by PM Modi
Court rejects PIL against Ayodhya temple event to be attended by PM Modi
Explained | Covid voice test, radio detection: India-Israel’s big tech push
Explained | Covid voice test, radio detection: India-Israel’s big tech push
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesPriyanka ChopraKangana RanautSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In