Pihu’s viral marketing is traumatising people with calls from a crying child

In what appears to be an ill-conceived viral marketing campaign, the makers of the upcoming film Pihu are promoting the movie by prank calling people. Several unsuspecting Twitter users have complained of getting a phone call from a crying child, only to receive a link to the film’s trailer after they tried calling the number back in a panic.

Journalist Sudhir Srinivasan wrote on Twitter that he had received “a call from an anonymous number. A baby wailed about her mother and dad, and hung up. Disturbed, I tried calling back in vain. Got a message with a link to help the child. A link, as it turns out, of #Pihu’s trailer. A horrible idea, a disgusting invasion of privacy.”

Another person wrote that while they loved the film’s trailer, which was released earlier this week and has amassed close to 4 million views already, they were disturbed at the marketing. “Movie marketing has reached absurd levels,” they wrote.

“I am so traumatised,” wrote another. Here are some reactions:

Did I just get a call from a hysterical child called Pihu asking for help ???? And this is a film promotion? The no is 7024820657 totally disgusting. I am so traumatised — Chuman Das (@chumandas) October 26, 2018

I just got a call from a child named Pihu who wanted desperate help. No. was 7024720657. THIS KIND OF MOVIE PROMOTION IS DISGUSTING TO SAY THE LEAST. — Karan Bhardwaj (@journokaran) October 26, 2018

I loved the trailer of Pihu, but like calling people up from an unknown number as a part of a movie promotional strategy is fucking annoying. Especially when the phone call is of a baby crying for her parents. Movie marketing has reached absurd levels. — Shreemi Verma (@shreemiverma) October 26, 2018

Got a call from an anonymous number. A baby wailed about her mother and dad, and hung up. Disturbed, I tried calling back in vain. Got a message with a link to help the child. A link, as it turns out, of #Pihu's trailer. A horrible idea, a disgusting invasion of privacy. — Sudhir Srinivasan (@sudhirsrinivasn) October 26, 2018

Several Bollywood stars such as Amitabh Bachchan, Swara Bhaskar and Bhumi Pednekar had raved about the film’s ‘gut-wrenching,’ ‘outstanding’ and ‘uncomfortable’ trailer, which showed a two-year-old left to fend for herself after her mother dies abruptly.

Pihu has been produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur and directed by Vinod Kapri. The film has been slated for a November 16 release.

First Published: Oct 26, 2018 20:52 IST