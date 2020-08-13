e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 13, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Pooja Bhatt defends Sadak 2 against backlash as she calls ‘lovers, haters two sides of same coin’, Soni Razdan lauds her

Pooja Bhatt defends Sadak 2 against backlash as she calls ‘lovers, haters two sides of same coin’, Soni Razdan lauds her

Pooja Bhatt and Soni Razdan have reacted to the backlash against Sadak 2, directed by Mahesh Bhatt. The film’s trailer has received 4.5 million ‘dislikes’ on YouTube.

bollywood Updated: Aug 13, 2020 10:42 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Pooja Bhatt poses with half-sisters Shaheen and Alia Bhatt.
Pooja Bhatt poses with half-sisters Shaheen and Alia Bhatt.
         

Actor and filmmaker Pooja Bhatt has reacted to the trailer of her upcoming film, Sadak 2, being targeted online. She has said that she is pleased that the chatter around the film’s trailer has made it the number one trending video on YouTube.

Reacting to a tweet, Pooja wrote that she is not worried about the online attacks that have been launched against the film. “Lovers/Haters two sides of the same coin. Gotta hand it to both for giving us their valuable time and making sure we are trending. Thank you for your wishes,” she wrote.

 

The trailer for the film, which marks Mahesh Bhatt’s first collaboration with younger daughter Alia Bhatt, was released on Wednesday, and has quickly become the most-disliked video on YouTube, less than 24 hours later. The trailer has received 4.5 million ‘dislikes’ on the video sharing platform, with a massively unfavourable ‘like-dislike’ ratio. With more than 15 million views, only 2,55,000 people have ‘liked’ the trailer. In addition to this, a musician has claimed that a song from the film, previously described as ‘brilliant’ by Pooja, has been lifted from his 2011 Pakistani composition.

Alia’s mother, Soni Razdan, reacted to Pooja’s tweet and wrote, “Smart girl and absolutely true.” Mahesh Bhatt had earlier said in a message that he isn’t bothered about the fate of the film. “Today as we begin the last leg of our journey.I feel unshackled! I carry no burden, no weight. No reputation to hold on to. No mission to accomplish. Nothing to prove to anyone. If the film works it belongs to all of you. If it does not, it’s mine,” he had shared, via Pooja.

Also read: Alia Bhatt’s Sadak 2 the most disliked trailer on YouTube amid nepotism debate, fans demand justice for Sushant Singh Rajput

Sadak 2, a sequel to his 1991 film starring Sanjay Dutt and Pooja, will be released on Disney+ Hotstar on August 28.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
PM Modi unveils new tax reforms, says it will make taxpayers feel fearless
PM Modi unveils new tax reforms, says it will make taxpayers feel fearless
Shah Faesal reached out to NSA before he quit party; open to IAS return
Shah Faesal reached out to NSA before he quit party; open to IAS return
ISI, JeM planned Pulwama strike, trained attacker: NIA
ISI, JeM planned Pulwama strike, trained attacker: NIA
Flash floods, landslides and swelling rivers: Heavy rainfall batters Uttarakhand
Flash floods, landslides and swelling rivers: Heavy rainfall batters Uttarakhand
‘You act like God now’: Javed Miandad lashes out at Pakistan PM Imran Khan
‘You act like God now’: Javed Miandad lashes out at Pakistan PM Imran Khan
Indian Ambassador discusses eastern Ladakh, bilateral ties with senior CPC official
Indian Ambassador discusses eastern Ladakh, bilateral ties with senior CPC official
Kohli said this on my face: Pak pacer narrates how he shocked Ind captain
Kohli said this on my face: Pak pacer narrates how he shocked Ind captain
Covid: Was 150 million Aarogya users’ data compromised?
Covid: Was 150 million Aarogya users’ data compromised?
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 VaccinePM ModiSanjay DuttBengaluru ViolenceCovid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In