Pooja Bhatt hits back at Sona Mohapatra, says she produced first film at the age of 25 with her ‘own resources’

bollywood

Updated: Jul 10, 2020 18:55 IST

Actor-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt responded to singer Sona Mohapatra’s claims of a ‘systemic problem’ in the film industry, in which musicians are exploited. Sona had called for artists to have a ‘stake in their music’s success’.

It started with Pooja rebutting the claims of nepotism against her family, and saying that the Bhatts have launched more fresh talent - actors, musicians and technicians - than anyone else in Bollywood. She said that the family was, on occasion, ‘made to feel inferior’ for only working with newcomers.

Pooja went on to say that a music teacher from Chandigarh named Suniljeet, who did not have any film connections, was being given a break in Sadak 2. Sona lauded Vishesh Films (the Bhatts’ production house) for spotting new talent but said that musicians should be a part of the success of the music they help create.

“That is so nice Pooja.Your banner has been known to spot new talent for sure. Would mean so much more if these musicians had a stake in their music’s success? Everyone just ends up doing the favour of the ‘opportunity’ & this is an endless cycle in #Bollywood. Zero concept of IP,” she wrote.

Sona went on to say that Pooja should ‘reflect on creating a healthier, creative eco-system instead of just being defensive’. The singer rued that the modern music business encouraged ‘exploitative’ practices, with the mindset of ‘we provide you the chance, so we will make all the money out of your work’.

Pooja suggested that Sona should air her grievances to music labels, adding that she was ‘all for it’ herself. She went on to add, “As someone who produced my first film at 25 (Tamanna) with my own resources,I have done far more over the years than merely reflect. Am merely putting facts about a particular film and subject out. You want to term that defensive? That’s your call Sona. I take no offence.”

