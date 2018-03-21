Pooja Hegde on how Mohenjo Daro failure affected her: When a film does not do well, it does set you back a bit

Pooja Hegde’s debut film, Mohenjo Daro (2016), co-starring Hrithik Roshan, failed to touch a chord with the audience. And Pooja confesses being heartbroken with the fate of the film, directed by Ashutosh Gowariker. However, she is content getting the opportunity to learn from those who are considered best in the trade.

“When a film does not do well, it does set you back a bit. But then, it’s important to understand that not everything is in your hands. The only thing that is within your control is your effort,” says the actor. “And I am happy with Mohenjo Daro. I worked hard and learnt so much from (filmmaker) Ashutosh Gowariker that it helped me in improving my craft. I got appreciated for being able to deliver opposite someone like Hrithik Roshan. That I could match steps with him was a huge thing. So, I have decided to move ahead and work harder,” says Pooja, who will be seen in three upcoming South Indian films starring popular Telugu actors, Prabhas, Jr NTR, and Mahesh Babu..

Ask her about her plans on doing another Bollywood flick and she says, “I would love to, but after Mohenjo Daro, I did not get anything interesting enough. Hopefully, something will happen soon.” She further adds, “But, the film I am doing with Prabhas is bilingual, Hindi and Telugu. There are a few offers [from Bollywood], and as soon as I feel that this is the right step for me next, I will do it. Also, I think that if you have the talent then you will get the opportunity to showcase it.”

