Prabhas’ Saaho trailer inspires Twitter to make fresh memes; baigan ka bharta and Game of Thrones aren’t spared either

The first trailer for Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor’s Saaho was released on Saturday. Like always, the memes that followed the trailer where the best thing about it.

Twitter’s Hindi, Telugu, Tamilian and Malayali users got into overdrive as soon as the trailers landed on YouTube in different languages. The action thriller is loaded with cool dialogues and stunning visual, no wonder Twitter found so much content to play with.

Some users decided to make a meme out one particularly witty line from the trailer. A policeman, describing Prabhas’ character in the film says, “Woh kisi bhi feel-good film ke pehle aane wale no-smoking ad ki tarah hai sir. Content sahi hota hai lekin visuals bahut disturning hote hain (He is like the anti-smoking ads you watch before a feel good film. The content is well-meaning but the visuals are distubing).” The second half of the line was turned into a hilarious meme, targeting all from the innocent baigan ka bharta to HBO’s hit series Game of Thrones.

Check out what else Twitter came up with:

Describing Game Of Thrones to family members. #SaahoTrailer pic.twitter.com/6SeVHor2HY — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) August 10, 2019

Whenever i see making of pakodi at street stalls- pic.twitter.com/BcqGFudzZc — नादान परिंदे🇮🇳 (@Gauri_doonite) August 10, 2019

Friend: family ke saath goa trip kaisa tha?



Me: pic.twitter.com/q5tnRTIZ5S — Riyaz shaik (@Iamriyazshaik) August 10, 2019

Saaho is Prabhas’ first film since the super-successful Baahubali movies. The actor says it was difficult for him to come out of the world of the epic fantasy drama.

He said after spending five years on the SS Rajamouli-directed magnum opus he wanted to do live up to his fans’ expectations by giving something at par to Baahubali.”Coming out of Baahubali was not easy, it was difficult. I have spend two years on Saaho and I think my fans will kill me for that. Sujeeth (director) designed this film... It is very interesting the way he wrote the script. I hope the audience likes this film,” Prabhas told reporters here on Saturday at the trailer launch of Saaho. The film will release on August 30.

