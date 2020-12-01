Prateik Babbar dyes one eyebrow and half his hair red, Tiger Shroff says ‘only you could make this look that good’

bollywood

Updated: Dec 01, 2020, 08:05 IST

Prateik Babbar refuses to let any social or gender paradigms define him. A few days ago, the actor shared a photo in which he has dyed half his hair and one eyebrow red. “’They laugh at me because im different.. i laugh at them because they’re all the same!’ - the joker,” the actor wrote with a photo of his new look.

As Prateik celebrated his birthday on Monday, among those who wished him on his birthday was Tiger Shroff. The actor shared the photo of Prateik’s striking new look on his Instagram Stories and wrote, “Only you could make this look that good! Happy birthday champ @_prat”. Prateik hasn’t made it clear whether the look is for a new film.

The actor had also shared a video and a picture on Instagram where he can be seen getting his nails painted by his stylist. The post garnered a lot of attention on social media. The actor has been breaking gender stereotypes through his social media posts and showing us all that applying nail paint or dressing up in an androgynous way, doesn’t make you any less of a man.

Prateik is married to Sanya Sagar. The couple began dating in early 2017 and married in January 2019. They have been plagued with rumours of a rift in the marriage but have refused to comment. It is now being reported that they have smoothened over their differences and are together.

Prateik is a part of John Abraham-starrer Mumbai Saga. He was last seen in Amazon Prime’s Four More Shots Please 2.