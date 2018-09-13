Preeti Jhangiani files police complaint after neighbour allegedly slaps, threatens son

Actor Preeti Jhangiani, best remembered for her roles in films Mohabbatein and Awara Paagal Deewana, has filed a police complaint after her seven-year old son was allegedly slapped and threatened by her neighbour, according to a report in Spotboye.

Here’s how things happened: Preeti’s son, Jayveer and his younger brother along with other boys in the neighbourhood where playing football, when the kids got involved in an argument and began fighting. On hearing about the ruckus, the elder neighbour, whose grandson was also part of the group, rushed downstairs. Things got a little ugly after the man raised his voice at Preeti’s son and even slapped him. When mothers’ of other children got involved, he abused them as well.

Spotboye quoted the actor as saying: “He abused not only my son but also the other mothers in the building and told them to ‘shut their trap’. He went on to say, ‘I don’t talk to women’ before calling the watchman.”

According to the report, Aishwarya Rai’s brother’s family also lives there. In fact, Shrima, Aishwarya’s sister-in-law, tried to intervene to calm the person in question down but he reported asked her “keep quiet” and “mind her own business”.

Preeti is married to actor Parvin Dabas, who has starred in films like Khosla Ka Ghosla and My Name Is Khan. The two married in 2008 and have two boys together.

