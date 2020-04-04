Preity Zinta does bicep curls with her pet dog, says ‘nothing like an improvised workout’

bollywood

Updated: Apr 04, 2020 15:35 IST

The world is under lockdown but that doesn’t mean stars won’t exercise. In some cases like Preity Zinta, they improvise in novel ways. The 45-year-old actor on Saturday took to Twitter to share a video of where she, clad in a gym outfit, is seen doing her ‘biceps curls’ with the help of her pet, Bruno.

The actor can be seen pulling a cloth that her dog holds in his mouth in the centre; she pulls it up and down as her four-legged companion is adamant and resists.

“Nothing like an improvised workout. Bruno gets to play tug-o-war (it’s great for building confidence and jaw strength in puppies)and I get to do biceps curls,” she tweeted. The Kal Ho Naa Ho star also added that even though the pandemic has “kept us indoors but it will NOT break our spirit.”

Like many other Bollywood stars, Preity Zinta is making the best use of her social media platforms in raising awareness about the coronavirus.

As misinformation that animals spread coronavirus is causing many pet owners to abandon their pets, the actor also urged people not to abandon their pets. “Abandoning your pets is the most inhuman thing one can do right now, especially when it is confirmed that they are not carriers of the virus. Have a heart folks, stay safe, love your pets and pls follow social distancing,” she wrote on her Instagram post.

India’s tally of coronavirus positive cases rose to 2,902, said the ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday. Out of 2,902 cases, 2,650 are active cases and 184 have been cured or discharged or have migrated.The total number of deaths reported due to the disease rose to 68 on Saturday.

