Preity Zinta, husband Gene Goodenough click a photo as Los Angeles goes into lockdown: ‘I cannot believe this is happening again’

bollywood

Updated: Dec 03, 2020, 14:38 IST

Preity Zinta is back in Los Angeles after her short Thanksgiving vacation in the mountains. The actor has now shared a picture with husband Gene Goodenough from their home in Los Angeles as they stepped out for a picture during the three week-lockdown in the city due to the worsening Covid-19 situation.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Preity wrote, “The streets are empty again as LA goes into another 3 week lockdown. I cannot believe this is happening again. Take care everyone. Stay safe everyone and plsss wear your masks #La #Patiparmeshwar #Lockdown #Staysafe #Ting.”

Both Preity and Gene were seen in winter wear and masks as they posed on the street which is already lit for the Christmas. The coronavirus pandemic has worsened over a couple of weeks in various countries across the world.

The couple had recently celebrated Thanksgiving amid hills and snow. Sharing a happy picture from the location, she had written, “Happy Thanksgiving to all of you who celebrate. So much to be grateful for this year. I know it’s been a rough year for a lot of people so keeping them all in our prayers and being grateful and thankful for having a roof over our head, food on our table and family to share it with #thanksgiving #grateful #thankful #patiparmeshwar #Ting.”

Also read: Kareena Kapoor’s pregnancy glow is unmissable as she sips coffee amid hills and greens during Himachal vacation. Watch

Preity, who is also the co-owner of cricket team Punjab Kings XI, had earlier flown to the UAE to support her team in the Indian Premier League. She had made frequent trips to the US during the IPL to spend time with Gene.

She also celebrated the “longest ever” Karwa Chauth this year as she flew from Dubai to Los Angeles on the festival. She took to Instagram to share the picture that had her all decked up in traditional attire with heavy jewellery as her husband kissed her on the cheeks. “Happy Karvachauth to all of you who celebrated. For me it was the longest ever - started in Dubai, cruised among the clouds & landed in La. It was all worth it cuz I finally got to see my Patiparmeshwar. I love you my love. #Happykarvachauth #Patiparmeshwar #Ting,” she wrote in the caption.

Follow @htshowbiz for more