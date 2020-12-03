Kareena Kapoor’s pregnancy glow is unmissable as she sips coffee amid hills and greens during Himachal vacation. Watch

bollywood

Updated: Dec 03, 2020

Kareena Kapoor has been making the most of her time in Himachal Pradesh as husband Saif Ali Khan continues to shoot for a horror-comedy, Bhoot Police. The Veere Di Wedding actor who has been regularly sharing glimpses of her dreamy vacation amid the hills has now shared a video of her sipping coffee in the sun.

Kareena shared a video that comprises of a few pictures of her sipping coffee while soaking the winter sun in the hills. She captioned it, “Breakfast with Beboo... #feelitreelit.” She glows and smiles for the camera as she enjoys her moment in the picturesque location.

While Katrina Kaif liked the post, Arjun Kapoor commented, “Menu kahan hai.”

Kareena is expecting her second child with Saif and have taken their three-year-old son Taimur too on the vacation. On Monday, she had treated her fans to glimpses from their visit to Palampur. Taking to her Instagram story, Kareena revealed that she is now in Palampur as she shared a stunning scenic shot and captioned it, “Incredible India.” She went on to share two adorable photos, one of which shows Kareena posing for the camera with Saif and Taimur.

The second photo shows Saif and Kareena posing for a group photo with the hotel staff where they were staying. The Ra One star also thanked them for their hospitality as she called it the ‘most memorable stay’. Apart from these pictures, Kareena also shared a close-up selfie in a post in which she flaunted her flawless skin. The actor captioned her photo, “Pink in Palampur,” as she looked striking in kohl-lined eyes and pink lips. Earlier, she shared pictures as she spent time learning pottery with Taimur.

Saif was also accompanied by his co-stars Arjun Kapoor, Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez. Arjun’s girlfriend and Kareena’s BFF Malaika Arora had also joined Saif and Kareena for sightseeing in the mountain city for a short period of time. Kareena had even credited Arjun for clicking some of their best pictures.

