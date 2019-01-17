Priya Prakash Varrier defends Sridevi Bungalow, says only her name is same as actor

Actor Priya Prakash Varrier, who is set to debut in Bollywood with Sridevi Bungalow, is caught in a controversy over the film’s disturbing similarities to late actor Sridevi’s death. According to reports, Boney Kapoor, husband of the late actor, has sent a legal notice to the makers of the film over the film’s title and the depiction of the main character’s death.

Priya has now defended the film and the trailer. Priya told Times of India, “Sridevi is just the name of my character in the movie. Who would want to create such controversies? I think the curiosity surrounding the trailer is good and we have to leave it to the audience to judge if the film is based on the veteran actress Sridevi ma’am.”

The trailer shows an actor named Sridevi who is at the peak of her career. Priya, the internet sensation whose wink in the film Oru Adaar Love went viral, plays the lead role as the successful but lonely actor. It is the death of this actor in a bathtub that left the internet shocked. Many on Twitter slammed the film for cashing in on a tragedy.

Director Prashant Mambully, however, defended the film and said, “We would like to leave it to the audience to decide. The film is a crime thriller and it is important to maintain the suspense of the story. I cannot walk around and reveal the plot to all. I am a hardcore fan of actress Sridevi and I respect and admire her a lot.”

Priya recently attended the screening of Vicky Kaushal’s film Uri: The Surgical Strike and also posed with actor Ranveer Singh. It is speculated the Priya too has got a role in Karan Johar directorial Takht starring Ranveer.

