Twitter slams Priya Prakash Varrier’s debut Bollywood film Sridevi Bungalow, calls it disgraceful

Actor Priya Prakash Varrier, popularly known as the ‘wink girl’, is all set to make her Bollywood debut with a film titled Sridevi Bungalow. However, the film landed in trouble soon after the release of its trailer on January 13. Viewers have slammed Sridevi Bungalow on Twitter, calling it ‘disgraceful’ and ‘rubbish’, for allegedly sharing similarities to the life and death of screen icon, Sridevi.

The story of the film revolves around a film star named Sridevi, who meets an unexpected demise. Sridevi Bungalow also stars actor Priyanshu Chatterjee of Tum Bin fame. The poster of the film shows only a pair of legs, dangling on the edge of a bathtub - an image which viewers have found to be similar to how Sridevi died. The late actor was found dead in the bathtub of her Dubai hotel room in early 2018. The official cause of death was declared as accidental drowning. Some reports suggest that Sridevi’s husband and producer Boney Kapoor has sent a legal notice to the makers of Sridevi Bungalow.

Sridevi Bungalow poster.

In response to the reports of the makers having received a legal notice from Boney, director Prasanth Mambully told Cinestaan, “We received a legal notice from Mr Boney Kapoor last week. And we will face it. My film is a suspense thriller. I told him that Sridevi is a common name. My film’s character also happens to be an actress. We will face it (the legal case).”

Several Twitter users have also objected to the subject of the film. One tweeted, “The teaser of sleazefest masquerading as a movie #SrideviBungalow is a dirty & ugly attempt to tarnish the image of an Indian icon. The movie has to be banned! Nobody should be allowed to get away with such a cheap act for fame & mileage.”

Another wrote, “Such a shameful and disgusting act it is by the makers of #SrideviBungalow to depict the legendary actress in such a disgraceful manner. Utter nonsense and rubbish it is. I want the Indian Film Fraternity to take strong action on it. The departed soul deserves respect.”

An angry Sridevi fan also tweeted, “I cannot believe this.... Not even a full year since she passed away and such movies are being made! I hope it gets banned! At least you could of thought of her two daughters & husband before making such a film! Disgraceful.”

This has been made in really bad taste.

Priya Prakash Varrier became an overnight sensation after a wink from the song Manikya Malaraya Poovi, from her Malayalam movie, Oru Aadar Love, went viral.

