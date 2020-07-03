e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas let magazine inside their home for a peek into their ‘life in lockdown’. See pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas let magazine inside their home for a peek into their ‘life in lockdown’. See pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas feature in the latest edition of a magazine. They are seen playing the piano together in the picture.

bollywood Updated: Jul 03, 2020 14:41 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have been self-isolating at their LA home.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have been self-isolating at their LA home.
         

Actor Priyanka Chopra and singer Nick Jonas feature in the latest edition of British Vogue magazine. The couple is seen playing the piano together while practising social isolation together.

The magazine went to Priyanka and Nick’s home for their special edition on celebrities’ lives in lockdown. Only one picture of the couple has been shared online so far. It shows them sharing a laugh and a musical moment at the piano. Priyanka looks glam even when at home, wearing a nude coloured dress. Nick looks dapper in his grey jacket.

 

Priyanka also talked to the magazine about what she has been missing during self-isolation. “Although it has been really, really difficult being apart from my mom and brother, who are both in India, I’m so grateful to have spent time with my husband, family and dogs,” she told British Vogue, reports ETOnline. “Creativity has always been an outlet for me to relieve anxiety. I’ve been writing my book, reading scripts and developing content for film and TV - and I’m trying to learn the piano,” she added.

The couple’s fans loved seeing their picture together. “It’s so beautiful they look amazing together,” wrote a fan. “Love how good as a couple they r to each other,” read another comment.

Also read: Saroj Khan laid to rest at Malad cemetery, Amitabh Bachchan condoles death

Nick and Priyanka have been enjoying their time together during lockdown. In May, Nick had shared a video with his fans on how much he loves making latte art now. Taking over the camera, Priyanka said, “Nick is going crazy with these latte designs. All he does is drink coffee all day.” In the next shot, he admits, “I can’t sleep.”

The couple has also been keeping busy with work. Apart from participating in multiple fundraiser events for coronavirus relief, they have also been working on their TV shows or signing new deals. This week, Priyanka signed a two-year multimillion-dollar first-look television deal with Amazon, reported Variety.

