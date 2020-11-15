e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 15, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas light up London on Diwali, Deepika-Ranveer have twin celebrations

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas light up London on Diwali, Deepika-Ranveer have twin celebrations

Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day: Priyanka Chopra and husband Nick Jonas are in London where they celebrated Diwali, while Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, who also celebrated their second wedding anniversary on Saturday, kept it low-key.

bollywood Updated: Nov 15, 2020, 14:24 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Diwali 2020: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrated in London, while Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh kept it low-key.
Diwali 2020: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrated in London, while Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh kept it low-key.
         

Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day:

Priyanka Chopra, husband Nick Jonas pose with diyas as they celebrate Diwali in London: ‘From our family to yours’. See pics

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrated Diwali in London and shared pictures as well. The couple is otherwise based in Los Angeles, United States.

Read more here

Inside Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s twin celebration on Diwali: Couple goes low-key on anniversary, shares pics

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh had a twin celebration for Diwali and their second wedding anniversary on Saturday with a low-key ceremony with their family and friends.

Read more here

Bigg Boss 14: When Jasmin Bhasin wanted Aly Goni to restrict his jokes inside the house and he asked ‘why are you so scared?’

Rumoured couple Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin is currently inside the Bigg Boss 14 house. The two are believed to be strong support systems for each other.

Read more here

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt celebrate Diwali together, photos from her home go viral

Photos of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s Diwali celebrations have gone viral. The two can be seen posing with the staff as they are dressed in their ethnic best.

Read more here

Soumitra Chatterjee, the doyen of Bangla cinema, dies at the age of 85

Veteran actor Soumitra Chatterjee has died in Kolkata at the age of 85 from Covid encephalopathy. With his death, it is curtains on the golden era of cinema in Bengal.

Read more here

Follow @htshowbiz on Twitter

tags
top news
Nitish Kumar returns as Bihar chief minister, gets NDA nod at key meeting
Nitish Kumar returns as Bihar chief minister, gets NDA nod at key meeting
PM Modi spells out the offensive-defensive doctrine for India
PM Modi spells out the offensive-defensive doctrine for India
Soumitra Chatterjee, the doyen of Bangla cinema, dies at the age of 85
Soumitra Chatterjee, the doyen of Bangla cinema, dies at the age of 85
India rate cuts bets fall as recovery gains hold, inflation stays high
India rate cuts bets fall as recovery gains hold, inflation stays high
250 register for Covid vaccine trial at AMU
250 register for Covid vaccine trial at AMU
Amit Shah calls meeting to review spike in cases of Covid-19 in Delhi at 5pm
Amit Shah calls meeting to review spike in cases of Covid-19 in Delhi at 5pm
First batch of Sputnik V vaccine to arrive in Kanpur medical college
First batch of Sputnik V vaccine to arrive in Kanpur medical college
Trump supporters rally in Washington, insists he won US presidential race
Trump supporters rally in Washington, insists he won US presidential race
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesAkshay KumarAmit ShahCovid-19 casesDelhi Air QualityUPSC CMS Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In