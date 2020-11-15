Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt celebrate Diwali together, photos from her home go viral

bollywood

Updated: Nov 15, 2020, 11:16 IST

Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt celebrated Diwali together, posing with a chef and other staff at her home. While Alia didn’t post any photo and Ranbir is not present on any social media site, the photos have since gone viral.

Ranbir was seen posing with a chef in a red kurta and black pants. With a red tika on his forehead, it seems the photo has been taken after a puja. Alia also posed with the same man and was seen in a black anarkali. With chandelier earrings, the actor looked gorgeous.

Alia and Ranbir have rarely been seen in public. The two stayed together during the pandemic and were also spotted visiting Neetu Kapoor. Alia was also a part of a special video that the family did for Riddhima Kapoor Sahni’s birthday. Their photos from the birthday bash also emerged online.

The two will be seen in Brahmastra, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Dimple Kapadia. The film has seen quite a few delays since its production began in 2018. The film’s director, Ayan Mukerji, had said that the film will offer the audience ‘something that’s really new and amazing and next level’. He added that they ‘need more time in order to get the VFX right, to get the sound and music right, and eventually to get the film right. With that in mind, we are moving from Christmas 2019 as our goal for the release of the movie’. The plan was to release the film during summer 2020 but pandemic put paid to the plan.