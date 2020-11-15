e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 15, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt celebrate Diwali together, photos from her home go viral

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt celebrate Diwali together, photos from her home go viral

Photos of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s Diwali celebrations have gone viral. The two can be seen posing with the staff as they are dressed in their ethnic best.

bollywood Updated: Nov 15, 2020, 11:16 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s Diwali photos have gone viral.
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s Diwali photos have gone viral.
         

Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt celebrated Diwali together, posing with a chef and other staff at her home. While Alia didn’t post any photo and Ranbir is not present on any social media site, the photos have since gone viral.

Ranbir was seen posing with a chef in a red kurta and black pants. With a red tika on his forehead, it seems the photo has been taken after a puja. Alia also posed with the same man and was seen in a black anarkali. With chandelier earrings, the actor looked gorgeous.

 
 

Alia and Ranbir have rarely been seen in public. The two stayed together during the pandemic and were also spotted visiting Neetu Kapoor. Alia was also a part of a special video that the family did for Riddhima Kapoor Sahni’s birthday. Their photos from the birthday bash also emerged online.

The two will be seen in Brahmastra, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Dimple Kapadia. The film has seen quite a few delays since its production began in 2018. The film’s director, Ayan Mukerji, had said that the film will offer the audience ‘something that’s really new and amazing and next level’. He added that they ‘need more time in order to get the VFX right, to get the sound and music right, and eventually to get the film right. With that in mind, we are moving from Christmas 2019 as our goal for the release of the movie’. The plan was to release the film during summer 2020 but pandemic put paid to the plan.

top news
India’s daily Covid-19 case count drops to 41,400; tally crosses 8.8 million
India’s daily Covid-19 case count drops to 41,400; tally crosses 8.8 million
NDA meet at 12.30pm to choose its leader in Bihar
NDA meet at 12.30pm to choose its leader in Bihar
Senior PDP leader Muzaffar Hussain Baig quits party ahead of DDC polls: Reports
Senior PDP leader Muzaffar Hussain Baig quits party ahead of DDC polls: Reports
Delhi’s air quality remains in ‘severe’ zone post Diwali, likely to improve later today
Delhi’s air quality remains in ‘severe’ zone post Diwali, likely to improve later today
From Joe Biden to Boris Johnson, world leaders extend Diwali greetings
From Joe Biden to Boris Johnson, world leaders extend Diwali greetings
Thousands rally behind Donald Trump, believing he won race he lost
Thousands rally behind Donald Trump, believing he won race he lost
BJP leader Kailash Sarang dies, PM Modi ‘anguished’ by his demise
BJP leader Kailash Sarang dies, PM Modi ‘anguished’ by his demise
Diwali: Joe Biden, Donald Trump, Kamala Harris, Boris Johnson extend wishes
Diwali: Joe Biden, Donald Trump, Kamala Harris, Boris Johnson extend wishes
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesAkshay KumarAmit ShahCovid-19 casesDelhi Air QualityUPSC CMS Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In