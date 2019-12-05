When 11-year-old Alia Bhatt felt too shy to place her head on Ranbir Kapoor’s shoulder

bollywood

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will be seen together for the first time on screen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. However, this is not their first professional project together as the two had posed for a photoshoot for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Balika Badhu around 15 years ago, a film which was never realised.

An old interview of Ranbir’s, in which the actor can be seen talking about how the two had come together for the project, is being shared online. Ranbir and Alia had attended a press event together several years ago where Ranbir revealed, “Not many people know that Alia and me were actually going to debut together when Sanjay Ji was making a film called Balika Badhu. We had also done a photoshoot together and since then, I have been a fan of her. Also, when she worked with Imtiaz Alia in Highway, I loved her work. I remember I watched the film and told a friend that Alia is Amitabh Bachchan, she is doing such good work at such a young age. It was quite amazing. So I have been a fan of Alia Bhatt before she became an actor.”

Alia, who is seen blushing and smiling while sitting besides him and was asked about her reaction to Ranbir’s claims. She said, “Yes, what he’s saying is correct. When I met Ranbir for the first time, I was 11-years-old. He was assisting Sanjay Leela Bhansali and I had to do a photoshoot with him. And I was so shy that I had to keep my head on his shoulder and I could not do it.”

Alia, 26, is currently dating 37-year-old Ranbir. The two will be seen as Shiva and Isha, respectively, in Brahmastra. The two were recently filming in Himachal Pradesh along with Amitabh, who plays a pivotal role in the film. Brahmastra stars Mouni Roy as the antagonist and is the first in a planned fantasy trilogy.

