Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor look engrossed in this BTS pic from Brahmastra shoot in Manali

bollywood

Updated: Dec 03, 2019 12:30 IST

A new picture of actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor has emerged online. The two are in heavy winter clothes and there is snow all around them. The picture is reportedly from their recent shoot in Manali for Brahmastra.

The couple was in the Himachal town for the shoot of a song for Ayan Mukerji’s fantasy drama. While Alia can be seen in a neon green oversized jacket, Ranbir has a deep blue one on. Both look engrossed in listening to the instructions given to them by one of the unit members.

Amitabh Bachchan, who has been battling ill health lately, too joined the team of Brahmastra in Manali. He shared behind-the-scenes photographs from the location of shooting. In one of the images, he can be seen standing besides co-star Ranbir. Wearing a heavy fur jacket, Big B looks uber cool in the snapshot. “..minus degrees ..err like -3 .. protective gear .. and the work etiquette,” he captioned the picture.

Brahmastra, featuring Alia, Ranbir, Amitabh, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna, is the first part of Ayan Mukerji’s fantasy trilogy. The film is scheduled to release in the summer of 2020.

Also read: Hrithik Roshan shares a picture of his heart, shows ‘how vulnerable we all are’, see it here

Brahmastra has been shot extensively in places like Bulgaria, Mumbai and Varanasi. The film’s logo was unveiled on the occasion of Mahashivratri this year at Prayagraj.

Speaking to Mid-Day around the film, Alia has said that she had immense faith in Ayan and his vision. “Ranbir and I have always maintained that Brahmastra is not a superhero film; it is a mystical fantasy drama. There is no reference [for comparison]. It’s a new film that is emerging from our industry. It could be a film that will make this industry proud and put us on a global pedestal. I don’t want to blow my own trumpet, but there’s immense faith in Ayan’s vision.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more